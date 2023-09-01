Irish Love Islander Yewande Biala thought she was unique in never having had an orgasm – then she made a film about it

“Yewande, you are an orgasmic woman!” In a scene from Channel 4’s new documentary Secrets of the Female Orgasm, sex coach Lacey Haynes crouches on the floor of her studio, whispering this mantra to a recumbent Yewande Biala. The former Love Island contestant can’t help but dissolve in laughter. Her giggles are one part awkwardness, one part cynicism. “It’s funny because I don’t believe it,” she tells Haynes.