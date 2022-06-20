| 19.1°C Dublin

I’m almost 25, I’ve never been in a relationship and thought I’d be married by now – what happened?

Everything I thought I knew about love – much like the women in the BBC adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s memoir – was all a lie

Adapted from author Dolly Alderton&lsquo;s 2018 memoir, the series' Everything I Know About Love' follows Maggie (Alderton&rsquo;s fictional counterpart) as she moves into her first home in Camden with three friends and navigates her early twenties. Expand

Mollie Quirk

In September, I’ll be turning 25, and if I’m honest, I thought my life would be worlds away from what it’s like today. Painfully (or comfortably) single, never been kissed and around 400 Tinder matches down the line (over a period of six years… not that I’m counting), I guess you could say that I envisioned my life to be something a little different.

An avid reader of romance novels and the trope that sees an introverted girl fall for a guy in a bookshop, I guess I expected my life to resemble a book when I hit my 20s. But just like in Dolly Alderton’s memoir and new TV adaptation All I Know About Love, it’s clear to me now that your 20s can be far from the rose-tinted version I’d imagined. And when you’re single in your 20s? Well, I guess it does kind of resemble a book after all, with that book being Dolly’s.

