I was a single parent, looking for love – I didn’t expect to find it like this

Nevine Coutry

As a single parent looking for a meaningful relationship or a long-term partner, I would much rather date someone who is in the same boat

We have responsibilities and are juggling a million things at once. Our time is precious (PlayDate) Expand

The idea of online dating has always been quite daunting for me. Maybe it is because of the fear of rejection, of not being “attractive enough” for someone and being made to feel like that, simply by a swipe of a finger.

Or, maybe it’s the fear of a date going really wrong. But what makes it increasingly daunting is the fact that I am a single parent.

