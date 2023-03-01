| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I tried an alternative way to date – and it worked

Jennie Young

Once I started using this approach, the number of men I attracted decreased, but the quality of men I attracted increased a thousandfold

Stock photo Expand

Close

Stock photo

Stock photo

Stock photo

After years of frustration on dating apps, I still desperately wanted to find the needle in the haystack. On a night when I was feeling especially pathetic, I googled, “How do you find a needle in a haystack?” The answer, according to multiple sites, is that you burn the haystack.

Although I was just fooling around, I suddenly had an epiphany. I realised that reframing the dating quest in this way was the opposite of all the advice I was reading in books and online.

Most Watched

Privacy