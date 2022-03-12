| 6.1°C Dublin

I realised it was time to delete Hinge when my date stuck his finger in my mouth

Olivia Fischer

I was half-joking when I told my ex, pregnant at the age of 20, that I would never date again and pointed out that while I would be looking after our child, he would be free to see whoever he wanted. Little did I know at the time that this would prove untrue – and I would become a serial dater.

This conversation popped into my head whilst, mid-Hinge date, a very cute man told me I was “a catch”, and proceeded to stick his hand in my mouth in a hook-like fashion. My mind then drifted to the leftover curry I’d forgone to be here before it finally occurred to me I should be questioning what the f**k was going on.

