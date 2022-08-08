| 12.8°C Dublin

I don’t miss being single – but here’s why I do miss first dates

Jenny Singer

If I wake up one day in hell, surrounded by columns of fire, my insides being applied to a cheese grater, I will not have any questions. I will know why I am there: I love dating.

If you long to be held close by a person who is the equal and opposite of your soul, dating is a wretched activity, a carousel of rejection spinning into nauseating infinity. But if you just want to get a drink on a Thursday and maybe peek inside a stranger’s medicine cabinet, you really can’t do better than dating.

