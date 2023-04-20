| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Help! I’ve become my boyfriend’s mum’: The unstoppable rise of the manchild

The word 'manchild' has been used in criticism of certain public figures like Elon Musk Expand
Signs of a manchild include endless playing of video games. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Young Mazino plays the incompetent Paul in hit Netflix show 'Beef'. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Aspects of Donald Trump's behaviour are often likened to that of a toddler. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

The word 'manchild' has been used in criticism of certain public figures like Elon Musk

The word 'manchild' has been used in criticism of certain public figures like Elon Musk

Signs of a manchild include endless playing of video games. Photo: Getty Images

Signs of a manchild include endless playing of video games. Photo: Getty Images

Young Mazino plays the incompetent Paul in hit Netflix show 'Beef'. Photo: Getty Images

Young Mazino plays the incompetent Paul in hit Netflix show 'Beef'. Photo: Getty Images

Aspects of Donald Trump's behaviour are often likened to that of a toddler. Photo: Getty Images

Aspects of Donald Trump's behaviour are often likened to that of a toddler. Photo: Getty Images

/

The word 'manchild' has been used in criticism of certain public figures like Elon Musk

Ellie Muir

Jenny is embarrassed to admit that she used to clean her ex-boyfriend’s bedroom for him. She would fold his clothes, book his doctor’s appointments and write his job applications. He was aimless, she says.

When they went out drinking with friends, she would pray that he wouldn’t reupholster the seats of the Uber with his own vomit on their way home. Now, more than three years after their break-up, she remembers him as “a manchild”.

Most Watched

Privacy