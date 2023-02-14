| 10.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From gravediggers to priests: Everything I learnt from going on 100 dates with 100 men

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Angela Ahola

I was heartbroken – my husband had left me for another woman – and I was struggling to get my self-image and confidence back.

Single again after my long marriage, I realised that nothing about the contemporary dating world is easy to interpret. There’s a slew of unspoken rules, concepts, and expressions to be aware of, and a great deal of psychology to contend with. So, being a doctor of psychology, I decided to treat dating as an experiment and write about my experience. Since then, I’ve been on 100 dates with 100 different men.

Most Watched

Privacy