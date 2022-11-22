| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From fish photos to MAGA hats and guns, this is what it’s like on conservative dating app The Right Stuff

Chelsea Ritschel's profile page on The Right Stuff Expand
Site member's answer to prompt Expand

Close

Chelsea Ritschel's profile page on The Right Stuff

Chelsea Ritschel's profile page on The Right Stuff

Site member's answer to prompt

Site member's answer to prompt

/

Chelsea Ritschel's profile page on The Right Stuff

Chelsea Ritschel

From the moment the conservative-only dating app The Right Stuff launched, it has been the subject of ridicule.

The reaction is hardly surprising, considering the marketing for the invitation-only app backed by conservative PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel reads like a Saturday Night Live skit.

Related topics

More On Donald Trump

Most Watched

Privacy