Engaged for 19 years – meet the loved up couples who were in no rush to get married

While the average timeframe for couples to get married after proposing is 12 to 18 months, Arlene Harris speaks to engaged partners who are in no rush to tie the knot

Actress Michelle Yeoh made headlines in March when she became the first woman of Asian descent to win an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, but a couple of months later, she was in the news again as, after a 19-year engagement, she and her partner Jean Todt, former CEO of Ferrari, finally tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland.