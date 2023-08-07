Eloise Henly: Why dating app screenshot culture is out of control – and really just performative cruelty

Last month, a man called Vance asked a woman on a date. The pair matched on an app and then exchanged numbers to arrange to meet up. “Hope you’ve had a good day,” Vance texted. “I’m excited for tomorrow. I can pick you up but if you’re not comfortable with that we can just meet there … I’m feeling like getting some ice cream in this hot weather”. Adding an emoji and a “lol” to his message, he sat back to wait for his date’s enthusiastic response.