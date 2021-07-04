Dear Mary: I’m not invited to my granddaughter’s First Communion lunch. Should I confront my son? 

'I’m so upset and have spent a lot of sleepless nights crying my heart out about all of this'

I need advice, please. My only granddaughter is making her Communion shortly and I’m not invited. She is my son’s daughter and I really thought I had a very good relationship with my son and his wife.

As a family, my son, his two sisters and myself had a difficult time while they were growing up. I had to go out to work to provide for them. I gave them a good education and thank god they are all doing well, and I know they are aware I was the parent who reared them, putting my life on hold until they were all looked after.

I then left their dad and pursued my own life and met a good man who my children like and they know I’m being looked after. They have very little contact with their dad.

I’m only discovering little by little what is going on, and when my granddaughter accidentally spilled the beans last week, she only said what I had suspected. My daughter-in-law, her brother, his wife, their two children and her parents and my son have a restaurant booked for the Communion and neither my partner, myself or his two sisters and family have been included.

I mind my son’s two children one day a week, as does the other granny. Do I approach them before the Communion or will I leave it until after? I don’t want to be accused of spoiling the day.

I’m so upset and have spent a lot of sleepless nights crying my heart out about all of this. I just don’t understand the thinking behind it all.

Mary replies: As a doting grandmother of two little girls, I am horrified by your story. No matter how I approach it I cannot find the justification for your son and his wife inviting six people from your daughter-in-law’s family and none from yours. Even if they are having to restrict numbers because of Covid-19 then surely a grandmother is more deserving of an invitation than an uncle on the little girl’s special day.

Limited numbers in the church will probably still be in effect when the Communion happens, with only parents allowed, depending on how many children are taking part. So it is even more important that you are included in the meal.

It may be that your son’s in-laws have offered to pay for the restaurant, but if that is the case then he should have explained this to you. He could also have come up with some sort of celebration at their home after the meal to which you all could have been invited.

Don’t let another day go by where you are distressed and suffering. Tell your son that you want to see him, on his own, and explain to him that your granddaughter unknowingly let it slip that you haven’t been invited.

Give him a chance to explain — it will be very interesting to hear what he has to say. Also tell him that you thought you had a very good relationship with him and his wife, but you are now wondering about this if you are excluded from such an important event. I hope that it can be satisfactorily resolved, but he very much needs to know how hurtful this apparent exclusion of all his family from the celebrations is to you all, but particularly to you.