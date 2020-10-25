Dear Mary: My wife of two years doesn't want to have sex with me

I have been married for a little less than two years. Shortly before our wedding, my wife suggested that she was not attracted to me. I asked if we should cancel our wedding plans and she said no, that she would work on it. Initially, I thought it was as a result of her previous rape incident, but now I feel she may never get to that point of being attracted to me.

Now she rarely wants to have sex with me. I have been doing everything I can to make our marriage work but she never gets to feel attracted to me.

I have done every other thing she says she wants but to no avail. I'm considering separating from her to give her time and see where it goes from there, because it's frustrating and I don't want to end up hating her.

Can you please advise?

The words that are leaping out at me are 'previous rape incident' because I feel that may be at the root of your wife's problems with being attracted to you. It may be an unfortunate choice of words by you, but I don't think you can classify any rape as an incident. Instead, it is a horrific experience for anyone to endure. So even though your wife may love you very much, she may still associate her rape with any attempt by you to be sexual with her. In other words, she has separated out her affection and love for you from being sexual with you, because the very act of having sex may trigger too many painful memories.

You need help as a couple, but before any couples' counselling, your wife needs to specifically deal with her rape. I understand that you are not from Ireland, but most countries have somewhere that victims of rape can go to get help. In Ireland, it is the Rape Crisis Help, rapecrisishelp.ie, or the 24-Hour Helpline on 1800 778-888. Indeed, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre has seen a surge in demand since the easing of full lockdown, showing that the problem of sexual violence is still unfortunately very much with us.

When your wife has had counselling about her awful experience, you may then need to have some relationship counselling where you can learn from her how you can help her to relax and trust you. You will need to be patient, which I can understand may be difficult for you as you are anxious to have a sex life with the woman that you love.

If counselling is not an option, then I suggest that you talk to your wife and ask her what you can do to help. It may be that kissing and stroking her face may be acceptable, and if you undertake that you will go no further than this until she is ready, and keep to that promise, then that would be a start. However, any progress would have to be really, really slow, at a pace with which she is comfortable.

She will have been very damaged by what happened to her. Has she been able to talk to you about it? For a lot of people, there is shame attached to being raped, even though what happened was absolutely not their fault. So if you are able to help her see this, you will have achieved a lot.

In many abuse cases - and rape is a particularly violent form of abuse - the victim's body may have responded by becoming aroused. However, arousal does not signify consent, and this is particularly difficult for some victims to understand. In my many years of working with victims of sexual abuse, I found that overcoming the shame was what was most difficult for them and often prevented them from speaking about it.

I can only briefly cover things that may be upsetting your wife when sex is mentioned. As you will understand, she needs help, and if you can get her professional help, it would be a great start.

