| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dear Mary: My wife of two years doesn't want to have sex with me

If counselling is not an option, then I suggest that you talk to your wife and ask her what you can do to help Expand

Close

If counselling is not an option, then I suggest that you talk to your wife and ask her what you can do to help

If counselling is not an option, then I suggest that you talk to your wife and ask her what you can do to help

If counselling is not an option, then I suggest that you talk to your wife and ask her what you can do to help

Mary O'Conor

I have been married for a little less than two years. Shortly before our wedding, my wife suggested that she was not attracted to me. I asked if we should cancel our wedding plans and she said no, that she would work on it. Initially, I thought it was as a result of her previous rape incident, but now I feel she may never get to that point of being attracted to me.

Now she rarely wants to have sex with me. I have been doing everything I can to make our marriage work but she never gets to feel attracted to me.

I have done every other thing she says she wants but to no avail. I'm considering separating from her to give her time and see where it goes from there, because it's frustrating and I don't want to end up hating her.