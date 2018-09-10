I have been with my husband for 22 years and been married for 18. Our relationship started off with problems like addiction and family issues from both sides. We got counselling early on and still got married.

I have been with my husband for 22 years and been married for 18. Our relationship started off with problems like addiction and family issues from both sides. We got counselling early on and still got married.

Dear Mary: My husband's desire for sex has disappeared - I do what I believe is far more than expected sexually to keep passion going

I don't know really what kept us together. My husband has never been very open about his feelings. We have two beautiful kids, and we always seem happy.

We had great sex and a lot of it in different ways and forms. Sometimes I thought that this is what glued us together. Over the years we experienced and faced a lot of disappointments in both our jobs, family issues and finances. Financial issues are ongoing and we argue and have a lot of fights.

Over the last five years or so my husband started losing interest in sex. I try to support him as best I can and do what I believe is far more than expected sexually to keep the passion going. However, sometimes we go through days where he doesn't touch me or kiss me. Sometimes we have sex but he does not kiss me. He is not the best kisser, but I thrive on it. Sometimes the lovemaking feels more like just lust than lovemaking.

He spends a lot of time on his phone, gaming and browsing the internet before and after sex. Sometimes he rejects me and sometimes I just don't want to try any more. I feel unwanted and unloved.

He has also, with permission, used porn and adult movies to help him, and I don't mind. I just mind it when it's very often. Or when I'm naked in front of him, and the half-naked woman on the screen is more of a turn on.

The rejections hurt so badly that I feel like turning elsewhere for attention. Although I have not had an affair, it has crossed my mind. I have fantasies and I want the attention and now I can't stop thinking of my fantasies. I love my husband so dearly that I couldn't imagine life without him, but things inside me are changing.

I have spoken to him numerous times about not feeling the passion nor love and he tries for a week or two and then it's back to normal again.

I don't want to break up or hurt my family. I'm just so lonely.

Mary replies: Your sex life seems to have been a very important part of your life together for a long time so, naturally, now it has started to go wrong, you miss it dreadfully.

As your husband isn't very good about expressing his emotions then he is probably finding it very difficult to verbalise what is going on for him. It may be that he is experiencing erectile difficulties due to the ageing process, and as a result is having to use much more stimulation than he did when you first met. Or he may be more worried than you know about your finances, or it may be that he is finding that the constant fights leave him with very little sexual appetite.

What is most concerning is that you are feeling unwanted, and are thinking more and more about going outside the marriage for love and sexual validation. This can only have disastrous consequences and is to be avoided.

You have found counselling to be beneficial in the past and it is something you should once again consider.

First, explain to your husband that you are worried about what is going on, and suggest that if he is having any problems with sexual functioning then he should visit his GP to discuss this.

If he assures you that this is not the case, then explain that you think couples counselling would be a good idea as you are afraid the problems are driving a wedge between you which will only deepen as time goes by.

You can contact Mary O’Conor anonymously by visiting www.dearmary.ie or email her at dearmary@independent.ie or write c/o 27-32 Talbot Street, Dublin 1. All correspondence will be treated in confidence. Mary O’Conor regrets that she is unable to answer any questions privately.

Sunday Indo Living