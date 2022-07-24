Dear Mary: My husband keeps denying me sex. I’m so frustrated that I’m thinking of getting it elsewhere

Mary O'Conor takes a look at another reader’s issue.

I am a married woman with three kids and my husband and I are in our early 40s. In the past six months we haven’t had sex or anything intimate, and we only ever kissed in the earlier part of our married life.

I feel so lonely, particularly because he moved into the extra room in the house and says he prefers that.

I am honestly tired of being the one trying to make moves. When we got married, 13 years ago, I was a virgin, so I have never been with any man aside from my husband.

Right now, I feel like having sex and I’m considering getting it elsewhere as it feels like my tummy is about to burst. I can’t seem to get on with my life and my career, and life seems to have just stopped.

It’s really an issue and I don’t know who to discuss this with. I used to distract myself with work, but that’s not enough any more.

When I try to discuss all this with my husband, his behaviour and conversation becomes all about him.

Please help.

Mary replies: You certainly have a legitimate grievance as your husband seems to have made the decision to move to another bedroom and cut you off from all intimacy without giving you any choice in the matter.

People no longer share a bedroom for a variety of reasons, but it is usually because one of them snores, or they have totally different time patterns for work, or one of them is ill and it is only a temporary arrangement until they are well again.

But moving out of the bedroom while at the same time showing no interest in having a sex life is just not right. No doubt you have thought about the fact that he may be having an affair, even though you haven’t mentioned it in your email.

If you have any suspicions at all, you need to talk to him and explain your fears. If you are quite sure that he isn’t, then you still need to have a conversation with him. It is not good enough that he only wants to talk about himself, because there are two of you in the marriage.

You will have to let him know that you have feelings, and that right now your feelings are extremely hurt and you feel rejected. You are still very young with a very healthy sexual appetite and this is being ignored by your husband.

I don’t get any feeling of friendship between the two of you and it may be that the relationship itself has become damaged emotionally through his withdrawal sexually.

Do you go out together occasionally; share a meal without the children from time to time; go to the cinema or theatre or share a hobby? If the answer to even some of these questions is in the negative, then some damage has indeed been done to the relationship.

You certainly do need to speak with somebody professionally and I suggest couples counselling. If your husband is unwilling to attend with you, then you need to see a psychotherapist on your own to help you get through this unhappy time in your life.

If you live in Ireland — many of my readers live abroad — then iacp.ie will provide you with the name of an accredited counsellor in your area. And while I understand your frustration is such that you are considering going elsewhere for sex, I feel counselling would be a far better option for you.

But please don’t continue to battle all this on your own — there is help available and you need to make use of it.

You can contact Mary O’Conor anonymously by visiting dearmary.ie or email her at dearmary@independent.ie or write c/o 27-32 Talbot St, Dublin 1. All correspondence will be treated in confidence. Mary O’Conor regrets that she is unable to answer any questions privately.