Dear Mary: My husband keeps denying me sex. I’m so frustrated that I’m thinking of getting it elsewhere

&quot;I feel so lonely, particularly because he moved into the extra room in the house and says he prefers that.&quot; Expand

Mary O'Conor

Mary O'Conor takes a look at another reader’s issue.

I am a married woman with three kids and my husband and I are in our early 40s. In the past six months we haven’t had sex or anything intimate, and we only ever kissed in the earlier part of our married life.

