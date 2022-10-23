Dear Mary: My girlfriend says I don’t care and she threatens suicide when I try to break up the relationship

"When we get into an argument she is instantly ‘done’ with the relationship as she knows I will fight for our relationship, while she never fights for it."

I’ve been with my girlfriend for five years and we have lived together for three. We both work and we’re both university students and we have two dogs together.

She claims that we don’t spend enough time together, and that I specifically don’t like to spend time with her as I spend some of my free time relaxing, playing Xbox every now and then, and going to the gym.

When we get into an argument she is instantly ‘done’ with the relationship as she knows I will fight for our relationship, while she never fights for it. Lately, I have been accepting when she is done and not fighting any more, as I genuinely would be happier outside of the relationship at this stage.

However, now she claims that I don’t care any more and I don’t love her. She then says she is going to kill herself as she has nothing to live for. She doesn’t speak to her family any more so I can’t go to them for help.

Mary replies: You have been together for a long time, so it is a serious relationship. I can see that you both have very busy lives, both studying and also working. As a result, it is absolutely critical that you have some down time because you cannot always be either working or studying. Indeed, you should both have outside interests, either shared or separate.

You speak about arguments and I don’t know whether these arguments are about you not spending time with her or whether there are other issues as well. There probably are other concerns as you sound very unhappy generally. You have to ask yourself if what she says is true — if you don’t love her any more.

Have your feelings for her been destroyed so much that you don’t see a future for the relationship? If they have, then you owe it to her to have a long conversation — not an argument — and explain that things have changed and that you see breaking up as the only answer.

If, however, you see some hope, if only she would stop complaining that you aren’t spending enough time with her, then that will have to be dealt with and a solution found. For instance, do you have date nights — not necessarily going out but spending quality time together? Do you show each other that you care by getting each other your favourite treat or an occasional bunch of flowers? How is your sex life?

And, above all, do you have fun? As you relate things right now there certainly doesn’t seem to be much fun involved, whereas I’m sure when you were dating first there were lots of laughs.

Sometimes people don’t try so hard when they are living together and are involved in the day-to-day running of a home. It is quite different from the excitement of dates, getting to know each other and falling in love.

Your girlfriend’s threat of killing herself cannot be ignored, but is very unfair at all sorts of levels. It may be an idle threat issued to make you sit up and take notice, or she may be really serious and see it as a viable option. But you cannot be made to feel responsible for any such decision she might make and so please be very clear about this.

Naturally, you don’t want her to take her own life, and you should tell her so and then try to steer her towards speaking with her doctor if she is feeling very down.

Also, tell her that the Samaritans are always available at 116-123 from any phone, even a mobile without credit.

This is all very serious stuff at any age, but while you are at college you should really only be concentrating on getting on with your studies, developing as a person, and looking forward to what lies ahead. I hope that you have some family members or a trusted friend with whom you can share all of this because it is too much to shoulder on your own.

You can contact Mary O’Conor anonymously by filling out the form below or email her at dearmary@independent.ie. All correspondence will be treated in confidence. Mary O’Conor regrets that she is unable to answer any questions privately.