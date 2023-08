"My own parents broke up when I was in my teens. My father had an affair and my mother found out."

My husband and I have been married for over 20 happy years and have three lovely and well-adjusted children. His job has him travelling a lot which has never really worried me as he has always assured me that he doesn’t “play around” while he is away. He’s great with the kids, brings them back really thoughtful presents and when the opportunity arises, he invites me on his trips along with him.