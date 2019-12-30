Dear Mary: My fiancee finished with me after her miscarriage

She said maybe we could rekindle in time. A few weeks ago I tried to get her back, but she told me it was over for good and to move on with my life. She said that's what she was doing, and she returned my belongings, including her engagement ring. She said she now sees me only as a friend.

I'm totally devastated. Please help with whatever advice you can offer. Thank you.

Mary replies: There is nothing that I can say that will make the pain you are experiencing any less. It is frightening how our lives can change in an instant.

I often think when I see an ambulance whizzing by, that for the person inside it life may never be quite the same again. In the same way there you were, just a short while ago, looking forward to a wedding with the woman you loved and also to welcoming a baby and having your own family. And then suddenly everything had changed, you had no fiancee and you had lost the baby.

By the time you read this, Christmas will just be over and I'm sure it was a very sad time for you, particularly when this time last year you were newly engaged. I hope you had family and friends to spend Christmas with, and that for even a short time you were able to enjoy life and put your huge disappointment to the back of your mind.

Because you will never forget. This girl was a part of your life for two years and you fully expected that she would be your life partner and mother to your children.

You have suffered a double loss. Even if you were still with your ex-girlfriend - and it must even hurt to read the 'ex' - you would both be mourning the loss of the baby that you expected to have.

I don't think people who have never suffered a miscarriage can ever fully understand the huge gamut of emotions that are unleashed when a couple lose a baby.

For the mother there are all the physical manifestations of the miscarriage to cope with, such as bleeding, clotting and hormonal changes, but for both mother and father there are emotional reactions.

Males typically want to fix things, but of course a miscarriage cannot be fixed. In fact nothing but time will heal the effects of the loss of a baby.

You may or may not know about the five stages of grief, which are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. They don't go in a particular order and can take differing lengths of time, but if you want to know more about the grieving process then a very good book to read is On Grief and Grieving: Finding the Meaning of Grief Through the Five Stages of Loss. This is co-written by Elisabeth Kubler-Ross who originally came up with the concept of the five stages of grief. I feel you would benefit greatly from reading it.

At a practical level it is usually difficult for men to talk about their feelings, particularly grief and loss. Some men find it a great help towards gaining inner peace if they write down what they are feeling as they are going through hard times. It may help you to give voice to what you are feeling inside. Nobody else needs to see it, but you will feel much better after you have written about it.

A very small example was writing to me, but you have given me very little detail and apart from saying you are devastated, so I don't know what you are thinking. But it probably made you feel a tiny bit better having written to me. Writing exercises are really to be recommended - you will see what I mean once you write things down.

I am not going to talk about finding somebody new because you are far too raw and hurt by recent events. You will have some good days and some bad, and the miracle of time is that, as the weeks and months go by, you will find that the good days are slowly outnumbering the bad. I hope that you gradually recover and are able to get on with your life.

May I wish you and all my readers, particularly those who have written to me during the year, a happy and peaceful New Year.

