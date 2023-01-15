Dear Mary: My boyfriend had sex with my best friend before we met. I feel so hurt and betrayed

I’m 30 years old. My boyfriend and I, who have been together for four months, have many friends in common and he has known my best friend since they were very young. They considered themselves almost as brother and sister.

I recently learned, from my boyfriend’s sister-in-law, that he and my best friend had sex a few days before I met him. I confronted my boyfriend about it and he admitted it, and, then, so did my best friend. His excuse was that they only had casual sex. He said he wanted to tell me but he knew that it would jeopardise our chances of getting to know each other and starting a relationship.

He also said that he didn’t want to ruin my long-time relationship with my best friend because of something meaningless. Her excuse was that she thought he and I were a good match, and that she had planned on telling me about them having had sex but she was waiting for the right time. She also said it was nothing serious.

My problem with him is the lack of trust I have had since I heard the news. He has been transparent about other stuff but never mentioned this important secret. I feel like he forced me into this relationship because I accepted this without knowing the whole truth. Also, he acts as if nothing happened and treats her like a ‘little sister’.

I have a bigger problem with her because we have known each other since we were four. When my boyfriend and I started to talk, there were no real emotions involved and that was the right time to inform me about them.

Another problem is that she’s been wanting me to open up about my sexual relationship knowing that she also had sex with him. She’s been a good friend all these years and now I’m questioning her intentions and I feel betrayed.

They are both so wrong. I’m hurt, feel stupid and lost in this situation. I will definitely forgive them because we all make mistakes. I’m not sure what to do. If I forgive my friend, I’ll have to break up with my boyfriend but I will also never have the same feelings towards her again.

If I forgive my boyfriend, I will lose a friend because the three of us can no longer be around each other as I would find that impossible.

Mary replies: I think you are making this into a much bigger problem than it is. What happened is that two very old friends hooked up, who knows what the circumstances were, and both decided that it hadn’t meant anything and that they would revert to being just friends.

This happened before you met him, and they were both entitled to do exactly as they pleased and without being answerable to anyone. Then you met him, you fell for each other, and if his sister-in-law hadn’t told you what had happened between them, you would be none the wiser. In fact, I wouldn’t see any reason for either of them to have told you, even in the future.

They both remarked that it was pretty meaningless, and this is borne out by the fact that he has been quite transparent in other ways, and that can only be a good thing. After all, the relationship is still quite new and, at this point, I would expect you to be letting each other into your inner selves in stages.

I agree that it is somewhat prurient, or at least intrusive of her to want to know the details of your sex life. What happens between you and him concerns nobody but the two of you and so you should not respond when she asks, but simply tell her that your sex life is private.

You have obviously been hurt, but I think it is time to let go of that and see what can be learned from the experience. Your boyfriend knows of your disapproval of what happened, so there is nothing to be gained by continuing to discuss it. I don’t think you should lose either of them, but as you find it difficult, it would be best if you three were not together for the moment. Instead, concentrate on enjoying what you have with him, and try to remember that your friend is still the same person that she was through all the years of your friendship and deserves to be treated as such.

