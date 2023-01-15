| 3.6°C Dublin

Dear Mary: My boyfriend had sex with my best friend before we met. I feel so hurt and betrayed

Close

"I recently learned, from my boyfriend’s sister-in-law, that he and my best friend had sex a few days before I met him. I confronted my boyfriend about it and he admitted it, and, then, so did my best friend."

Mary O'Conor

I’m 30 years old. My boyfriend and I, who have been together for four months, have many friends in common and he has known my best friend since they were very young. They considered themselves almost as brother and sister.

I recently learned, from my boyfriend’s sister-in-law, that he and my best friend had sex a few days before I met him. I confronted my boyfriend about it and he admitted it, and, then, so did my best friend. His excuse was that they only had casual sex. He said he wanted to tell me but he knew that it would jeopardise our chances of getting to know each other and starting a relationship.

