| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dear Mary: I’m struggling to cope raising kids who prefer my ‘fun’ husband to me. I’m fantasising about leaving

&quot; I just can&rsquo;t do this any more. I have nothing left to give.&quot; Expand

Close

&quot; I just can&rsquo;t do this any more. I have nothing left to give.&quot;

" I just can’t do this any more. I have nothing left to give."

" I just can’t do this any more. I have nothing left to give."

Mary O'Conor

I’m so unhappy in my marriage and so unhappy being a mom. My husband owns his own business and works crazy hours, but manages to get two days off a week. I work from home on the computer. I’ve really hit a wall this week and I am struggling to cope.

My kids are both under five and I feel like they can’t stand me, they are completely obsessed with their dad and I can see why. When he is on a day off, he gets to be the fun parent, bringing them to the cinema, dinners out and spoiling them.

Most Watched

Privacy