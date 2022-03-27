Dear Mary: I’m struggling to cope raising kids who prefer my ‘fun’ husband to me. I’m fantasising about leaving

I’m so unhappy in my marriage and so unhappy being a mom. My husband owns his own business and works crazy hours, but manages to get two days off a week. I work from home on the computer. I’ve really hit a wall this week and I am struggling to cope.

My kids are both under five and I feel like they can’t stand me, they are completely obsessed with their dad and I can see why. When he is on a day off, he gets to be the fun parent, bringing them to the cinema, dinners out and spoiling them.

During the week, I am the parent that is constantly trying to clean the house, do laundry, food shopping, cooking, life admin, everything! I just don’t have a minute to be a fun parent and it kills me. I have no support from family and friends — people are just so busy.

I feel like I’m on my own raising these kids and when Dad is off, he’s almost like a fun babysitter. But I’m left cleaning up after him and the kids and cooking on his days off.

Last week, we all went shopping. My husband went to look at something and I had one child in the buggy and the other by the hand. I put down the shopping basket for some reason and forgot about it.

My husband returned and berated me in front of everyone in the shop; he couldn’t understand how I had been so stupid. I just went quiet, I was so embarrassed, people were looking. I stormed out of the shop and back to the car with the kids. My daughter turned around and said, ‘You are the worst mom ever’, which made me cry.

My husband continued to berate me for losing the basket and said we wasted a family day out. I flipped and demanded he get out of the car, which I would never normally do. He didn’t. I was upset for the rest of the day.

I’m finding myself fantasising about leaving and starting a new life. I just can’t do this any more. I have nothing left to give. No friends, no family. I love my kids so much, they are my world, but they don’t even notice me. They just want their dad and I’m looking after everyone with no thanks or appreciation.

When I try to talk about this my husband just critiques me on everything that is wrong with me, and says I should be thankful to be at home. I’m convinced I am the problem in this family and it would be better if I just wasn’t around. I just want to be happy and live a fulfilled life.

Mary replies: What you have in your family is a totally uneven distribution of parenting. Your husband gets to do all the fun things and you do all the chores and boring stuff. While I understand that some disparity is inevitable when you are in the home all the time, what is going on is unacceptable.

I am also concerned about the public humiliation you suffered in the shop, which he then continued in front of the children. We are all now very aware of coercive control. You say you have no friends and no family to call on for help. Is this because your husband has cut you off from them?

If not, has he done anything else which falls into the coercive control guidelines? See safeireland.ie for further details. But even if he hasn’t, you cannot continue to be so miserable. It is not enough for him to say that you should be grateful to be at home. You are desperately unhappy and your children are being given all the wrong messages as to what constitutes good parenting, and even an equal relationship.

Do you ever do fun things with your children when he is not around? For instance, going to a local pizza place after school or playschool? Do you get down on the floor and play with them, and to heck with the housekeeping? Do you take them to the playground?

Do you have a ‘dressing-up box’ for them to play with different crazy costumes? It doesn’t matter if housework gets neglected, or if meals are simple but less work for you — life should not be the awful drudge that it has become.

You will have to explain to your husband that he has to share some of the load when he is at home. He has to know how truly down you feel right now, and if he isn’t prepared to change, then you need to seek professional help through iacp.ie. You sound so alone and I would urge you to contact someone in your family to help you through this really difficult time. I’m sure you will find that they are not at all too busy to support you.

You can contact Mary O’Conor anonymously by visiting dearmary.ie or email her at dearmary@independent.ie or write c/o 27-32 Talbot St, Dublin 1. All correspondence will be treated in confidence. Mary O’Conor regrets that she is unable to answer any questions privately.