Twenty-five years ago, I was left with no choice but to make the agonising decision to file for divorce. The divorce shocked many people who saw us as a devoted couple. My husband was an abuser and womaniser. I suffered in silence and kept the home together for the sake of the children, who loved their schools and friends in the neighbourhood.