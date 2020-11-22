Dear Mary: I'm having second thoughts about my marriage

I am at a bit of a crossroads. I have been married since last Christmas and my husband and I are both lucky to have worked through the Covid-19 pandemic. I say this so that you won't think being out of work is a cause of stress.

Since we married, and indeed before that, there have been many issues. These were mainly around trusting my husband which was justified on my part. I now find myself increasingly annoyed with my husband's lack of enthusiasm for things and events in our life. In the last few months a lot of what he does is irritating me - down to even seemingly small habits like how he eats, the time spent on his phone and things like that.

Prior to meeting him, I had been in a very abusive relationship. It seems that I am only now reflecting on how abused I was in this last relationship, both emotionally and sexually. I am proud of myself for eventually getting out of it, but perhaps I was not in the strongest state of mind when I met my husband.

Maybe I was just so grateful to be in a loving relationship that I allowed myself to ignore the issues which are now surfacing. I feel I have lost myself for many years and don't know what's best to do now. He is a good man but I don't feel very happy in life and find I am living in the past and, indeed, the future.

A It is often difficult to get out of abusive relationships and it must have felt so good to replace that relationship with a loving one. So first of all take a deep breath, relax, and tell yourself that you are going to get through this. Every marriage has ups and downs and yours is no different. But having been through a lot in your previous relationship, you are probably feeling particularly vulnerable.

I hope that the trust issues are all in the past by now, otherwise you need to deal with this straight away. Couples counselling would be necessary if there is any suggestion that he is betraying you in some way.

There are two things troubling you - he doesn't show any enthusiasm for things to do with you both and your life together, and a lot of what he does irritates you.

So let us look at the first point. Has he changed? Was he previously full of energy and 'get up and go'? If so, then you will have to ask him why this is no longer the case. There may be something worrying him (apart altogether from the pandemic) causing his change of mood. If so, you should encourage him to talk about it, which will make him feel way better. If he was always like this, then why do you expect him to change?

Regarding the irritating habits - we all have them, and there are probably things that you do that annoy your husband as well. But you have to ask what is a deal-breaker for you. So if you feel that you simply cannot go through the rest of your life having to put up with him, for instance, obsessively cleaning his nails, then you will have to say something, gently, and ask him to stop.

Take ownership of it yourself, explain that for somebody else it would not be a problem, but for you it is and tell him why. It may be that it reminds you of something that made you unhappy when you were young, or that a particular noise has always irritated you.

You will find that if you delve deeply enough, you will find the reason. But as regards the other things that annoy you, then you will have to suffer in silence. He had all of these traits when you met him first, but you were willing to overlook them because you were enjoying so much having somebody who loved you unconditionally after all you had been through.

This brings me back to the abusive relationship. You seem to be reliving the bad times, and in some way worrying if there are more bad times ahead. You would benefit from speaking to somebody professionally about this because it may be that you have not yet left the past behind. You may be surprised just how much help it would be for you to talk about it all, make sense of it, and then move on. To find a qualified psychotherapist in your area, go to psychotherapycouncil.ie

I do hope that things improve for you and that you have many happy years together.

You can contact Mary O'Conor anonymously by visiting dearmary.ie or email her at dearmary@independent.ie or write c/o 27-32 Talbot St, Dublin 1. All correspondence will be treated in confidence.

Mary O'Conor regrets that she is unable to answer any questions privately.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine