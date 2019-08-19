Dear Mary: I'm bitter that my ex-husband is marrying his mistress

He left my children and me several years ago to be with her. She left her husband to be with him and she is many years younger than him. Since he has been with her, he has had another child. They both make plenty of money and have built a fancy house in a nice part of town. When I was married to him, things were not perfect and I was always more attentive to him than he was to me. When he left, it was such a social comedown for me and it was very difficult to even disclose it to our neighbours. Out of guilt, he provides me with a generous maintenance allowance but it doesn't take away my anger. It kills me to see him singing to himself and so happy.

My children and I were absolutely convinced that this relationship would not last. I know this sounds terrible, but one of my children recorded some conversation in their house and I heard animosity between them. I also made certain that my children would have little or nothing to do with her after he left us, and I insisted that my ex would meet with our children without his new partner, rather than sending them to her. I taught my children to be very clever in their dealings with their father and his mistress, and to always show others that they are respectful, accepting and happy, even though they are anything but. I sent them to the christening, on holidays and to any family events of my ex-husband.

I have got on with my life insofar as I can. I am in a relationship with a nice man whom I met after my husband left us. He has emphatically told me that he will never marry again. We get along well and he comes to stay a few nights a week. His child and one of my children do not get along and I think he doesn't want to upset his child by marrying me. I would love to have got married before my ex-husband, if only just to beat him to it.

Obviously, I have to play the game and send my children to the wedding. Please don't tell me that I am angry and need to find a way of getting over it, I already know that. I asked my ex-husband for an invitation so that I could go along with my partner and show the world that I am carefree and accepting, but he was rude and obnoxious and told me not to call him again.

Mary replies: Jealousy and anger are all-consuming passions and therefore leave room for little else in your life. You have to realise that your ex-husband is, and always will be, your children's father. It is not fair to him, or to them, to constantly criticise him and his soon-to-be wife, no matter what you feel about the way he treated you. He was obviously not happy in the marriage when he took the drastic step of breaking up two homes in order to create a new life for himself and his partner. So while you may not agree with his decision, you have to respect it.

I am appalled that you condoned recording your ex-husband. This is such an invasion of his privacy that it is difficult to understand how you could allow it.

Your ex has provided well for you and your children. He has done as you requested and spends the allotted time with them away from his new partner. I fully understand that you were devastated when he left, and found the loss of face difficult to take. However, you have bounced back and now have a new partner with whom to share things. That is a lot more than many people have, and you should be grateful for this. I also understand that you would like to show the world, and your husband's family, that you have moved on with your life, but it is his prerogative to invite whoever he wants to his wedding.

So please focus on your childrens' well-being and how to set them a good example. They have already learned a sad lesson that marriages can and do break up, but now you should be teaching them that it is possible to get over whatever life throws at one and get on with living, without becoming bitter and manipulative, which is what you are in danger of teaching them with your current actions.

Mary O'Conor is a sex therapist and relationship counsellor.

