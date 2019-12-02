Dear Mary: I want to be a woman but my wife doesn't like talking about it

My wife is a little supportive and deals with it but really can't talk too much about it.

I wish I could talk to someone about how I feel, but a professional is out of the question. I just can't afford it - it would just cost too much for someone like me that doesn't make that much money.

Thanks for your time - longing for a bikini body.

Mary replies: I am so sorry that you feel that you were born with the wrong body. It must have been very difficult for you growing up, and no doubt continues to be.

It must also be difficult for your wife, because only once in the counselling room did I encounter a woman who was totally comfortable with her partner dressing in women's clothes. That particular couple were attending me for something completely different, and even joked about who would be happiest wearing the dress at their forthcoming wedding.

However, generally partners cannot understand what their man feels when he puts on the clothes. Indeed it varies from man to man - some just feel relaxed and at peace with the world, while others find sexual stimulation in cross-dressing.

There is a whole new vocabulary being used now to denote one's sexuality. For instance heterosexuality is now referred to as cis-gendered with pronouns she/he continuing to be used.

Transgender - changing one's birth gender by means of pronouns according to the individual's identification - is now used instead of transsexual. So for example "Hello, I'm Stanley and I want you to refer to me as she/her/hers" or "Hello, I'm Nancy and I want you to refer to me as he/him/his".

And the term transvestite, ie cross-dresser, is rarely used any more either. Whether one cross-dresses in public or private, the individual may use transgender terms.

There is also gender-fluid, when one doesn't wish to identify as either male or female. Pronouns used in this case are they/them/theirs.

For those of us who grew up in another era this is all quite confusing, but I understand that younger people don't have any such difficulty. They feel that society as a whole should identify in this manner so as not to stigmatise the ones who wish to identify outside the more usual binary model.

In fact a woman in her mid-50s who just last summer finished a master's degree in the US told me that at every class, students introduced themselves by name and preference of pronouns. So perhaps in years to come things will be different.

But for you, right now, it may be helpful to speak to others who are in a similar situation, or somewhat similar at least.

There is a Facebook group called Transvestites Ireland and the page is private. So if you sign up, with a 'Female' profile, you will be able to chat away to other members. The person who facilitates the group vets applications to prevent spammers and chancers from joining, and suggests that you sign up with a photo.

Along the same lines I had an email from a reader in the US who also feels that she is a woman trapped in a male body. When she was 16 her mother caught her dressed like a woman and sent her to a psychiatric hospital and she spent six months there. When she was released, she stopped cross-dressing for about eight months but then she started again. She even tried going around dressed as a woman in her everyday life for six months, but she kept being asked was she gay, or why was she dressing up, or was she a crazy person.

Eventually she stopped doing that but still wears female undergarments all the time, and if she could afford it would have a gender change. Ultimately she describes being a female trapped in a male body as a kind of torture. I give this example to show just how overwhelmingly strong the urge to cross-dress is, and how nothing can really be done to change things.

In my experience the urge actually gets stronger, with wives and partners reporting that when they allowed a certain thing, like dressing at home in a certain room, or when they weren't going to be home, the next request was always for a little bit more. This was particularly difficult for the wife or partner, who already had a hard time seeing the man they loved, and possibly the father of their children, turn into a woman but still with the body of a male.

This really is a very complex issue and I appreciate that it would be difficult financially for you to seek professional help.

However, if you have a medical card then the HSE has a Counselling in Primary Care scheme which is free to medical card holders. This is a short-term counselling service that provides up to eight counselling sessions with a professionally qualified and accredited counsellor/therapist. This would be worth investigating - www.hse.ie

