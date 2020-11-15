Dear Mary: I had two affairs - now my husband cannot have sex with me

'Until you are honest with yourself, then you will not be able to help your husband understand what happened'

I'm writing to you because I had two affairs. My husband keeps asking me why I had these affairs. I don't have an answer for him. Is this normal?

We have been trying to work things out. He has good days and bad days. I want to be with him and only him.

I want to help him to the point that he doesn't think about my affairs while having sex. He can't keep an erection for too long. He says he wants to have sex, but he can't finish.

I know that this is hard on him. I want to help, but I don't know how.

Please help me fix my marriage.

A You have given me no reasons why you had the affairs and it sounds like you don't know the answer yourself. So we have to look at the relationship between yourself and your husband. After all, if everything was good between you, then you wouldn't have had the affairs. It could be that emotionally you are close to him and love him, but that sex was not happening. Or perhaps it was happening but was not satisfactory for you.

So firstly you need to have a conversation with yourself and ask yourself what was wrong in your marriage that caused you to go elsewhere and have two separate affairs. Because until you are honest with yourself, then you will not be able to help your husband understand what happened.

If the relationship was not good, and you want to stay married, then you should have some couples counselling to help get things back on track. In the course of counselling, your affairs will be discussed and you will have to be prepared for that.

If the relationship was good, and it was for purely sexual reasons that you went outside the marriage, then there are lots of things that you can do to help your husband. I am not surprised that he is having erectile problems when attempting to have sex with you right now. It is far from arousing for him to think of you having sex with other men without his knowledge, and it is only natural that he will start having all sorts of doubts when he is having sex with you. So he gets aroused when you start being sexual but then these thoughts intrude and he loses the erection. This is because he is very unsure as to where he stands with you and he is probably afraid you will do the same again in the future.

Firstly reassure him that you are not going to have another affair and that you very much want the marriage to work. Then try to have an honest discussion about what you would like to happen sexually in order to be fulfilled.

Anybody who is having erectile problems, however, should visit their general practitioner in order to be checked out physically. Your husband's testosterone levels may be low, or he may be affected by overuse of alcohol or drugs - there are lots of things that the doctor will check and will then suggest remedies. If there is nothing physically the matter, then he may be prescribed something like Viagra or Cialis for a short time to help achieve and maintain an erection.

I am only surmising what may be wrong with your husband because you haven't given me many details. But I do know that there are lots of different types of help available, from sex therapy to medication.

However, at the centre of all your problems is why you went outside the marriage, and only you can answer that question. No matter how much you reassure him, your husband will probably be fearful that you will have another affair. Try to be understanding and extra loving towards him so that he can see that you mean what you say.

It will take him a long time to build up his trust in you again and there is no fast track for this. You should impress upon him that you really want the marriage to work and that you want to be together in the long term, and that you are prepared to do everything that you can to ensure this happens. l

You can contact Mary O'Conor anonymously by visiting dearmary.ie or email her at dearmary@independent.ie or write c/o 27-32 Talbot St, Dublin 1. All correspondence will be treated in confidence.

Mary O'Conor regrets that she is unable to answer any questions privately.

