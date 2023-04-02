Dear Mary: I enjoy sex — but I don’t get what all the fuss is about

I love my husband, am attracted to him, and want to have sex with him. I even climax during sex — I think. At least, my body does all the things it’s meant to do; I physically feel myself orgasm. But I never get the amazing rush that supposedly goes along with it, not even when I take care of business myself, so I’m honestly not sure. That means I can’t always be bothered trying to finish when we have sex, even though the physical urge for release is there; it just doesn’t always feel worth the effort for the limited payout.