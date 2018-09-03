Two years ago, I had a one-night stand with a guy I met on a trip to the city. Although I had only met him that night, I felt an immeasurable connection to him and although it isn't something I'd usually do, we spent the night together.

Dear Mary: I can't get over the one-night stand I had two years ago

It was one of the most special nights of my life, but because I was staying in a shared hostel room it had to be cut short much sooner that I hoped. I didn't get his phone number or last name.

It has been two years but I cannot stop thinking about him. I don't know how to get over him.

Sometimes when I'm walking around Dublin I think I see him in the distance, only to snap back to reality with disappointment.

I don't know how I can find him, so I think I need to finally get over him because I feel until I do I will not be able to get close to any other man. I'm desperate for help.

Mary replies: Two years is a very long time to be living on the memory of one night. It must have been very special! It is fairly unrealistic of you to keep hoping you will bump into him again although it's a nice thought.

What you are doing is looking backwards instead of forwards and there is no point in that.

Realistically, while it may have been a passion-filled night and you got on so well, you cannot have got to know him to any degree of depth and there may have been things about him that you would not have liked if the relationship had developed.

Thinking about this may help you in trying to move on.

The only person who can help you is yourself and you can do this by assigning him to the category of beautiful experiences you have had, and then getting on with your life.

When you meet somebody else who you feel really attracted to, you will be glad that you did.

You can contact Mary O’Conor anonymously by visiting www.dearmary.ie or email her at dearmary@independent.ie or write c/o 27-32 Talbot Street, Dublin 1. All correspondence will be treated in confidence. Mary O’Conor regrets that she is unable to answer any questions privately.

Sunday Indo Living