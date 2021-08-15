Dear Mary: Have I made the right decision in ditching my friends?

My friends never invite me to anything. They always tell me they have no plans and don’t want to go for a drink or anything. Then I see on Instagram they are all together at an insane rave.

I also don’t get invitations to any of their weddings.

I have recently left the WhatsApp group where they are always talking about not putting negative stuff in as it’s not good for people’s mental health. Well, I think they, as a group, are not very good for my mental health.

So I decided to cut these ‘mates’ from my life. Did I make the right decision?

Mary replies: I have to admire you for writing to me. It is not easy, particularly for men, to talk about emotions and feelings. Women have years of practice while talking things out with their girlfriends but men generally don’t confide in each other.

I feel that yes, you made the right decision, because it does not seem to me that these friends are contributing anything at all to your life and certainly not to your sense of self.

And it is this sense of self that I would like to concentrate on with you. Your email sounds quite lonely even though you haven’t given me very many details as to what is going on for you generally.

I wonder how you feel about yourself? Do you like yourself, and if you were sitting opposite me would you be able to tell me three things that you consider are positives in your personality?

Do you think that people are happy to see you and generally think of you as good company?

Do you have hobbies and interests outside of your work?

If you can answer in the affirmative to all of these questions then you are doing fine. You don’t mention having any difficulties with relationships. If you have somebody in your life and all is well, then that is another reason to conclude that the problem is with your friends.

If, however, you answer more negatives than positives then it may be time to take stock of your life, and whether you are a generally positive person to be around. Even so, the behaviour of your ‘mates’ cannot be condoned, but consider even a few sessions with a therapist where you can discuss in detail the concerns you are bringing to me.

You don’t mention having any difficulties with relationships. If you have somebody in your life and all is well, then that is another reason to conclude that the problem is with your friends.

If, however, you answer more negatives than positives then it may be time to take stock of your life, and whether you are a generally positive person to be around. Even so, the behaviour of your ‘mates’ cannot be condoned, but consider even a few sessions with a therapist where you can discuss in detail the concerns you are bringing to me. You can find a qualified counsellor in your area at iacp.ie .

In any event, you will need to replace those mates that you have broken away from with some new friends. Men usually make friends through a shared love of sport or hobby, or those that have survived since their school days.

You may have simply outgrown the group that you just left — the juxtaposition of guys getting married and still attending raves doesn’t sit too well together with me — so ask yourself if there is anything new that you would like to include in your life, such as volunteering or taking up a new hobby or sport? It may very well be that, in time, you make new acquaintances that become significant in your life.

You can contact Mary O’Conor anonymously by visiting dearmary.ie or email her at dearmary@independent.ie or write c/o 27-32 Talbot St, Dublin 1. All correspondence will be treated in confidence. Mary O’Conor regrets that she is unable to answer any questions privately.