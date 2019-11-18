Dear Mary: A religious maniac in our area keeps making my life a misery

My husband became ill two years ago and he passed away after a period. I found it very difficult to cope during his illness and had serious bouts of depression. I am in my early seventies and am now living on my own.

What is really making my life very difficult is a woman in our locality who is seriously religious. She is Roman Catholic but takes her religion to extremes like nobody else in the parish - not even our priest!

She was very aggressive towards me during the abortion referendum as I and my husband and all my family are pro-choice. She was canvassing door-to-door for the pro-life side, which I have no problem with, as I discoursed with other pro-life canvassers in neighbouring towns and we had very civilised adult conversations.

But this woman went mad when I told her we were voting pro-choice. She said I would have no luck for it and that my husband had fallen ill because he was nothing but a murderer for the way he was voting.

I reported her to the priest but heard no more except that she was out canvassing again for the last local and European elections and was as bad as ever, telling us we couldn't vote for murdering pro-choice politicians.

I have not been coping well since my husband's death. Then this woman called to the door again, this time demanding to know why she hadn't seen me at Mass for the past few weeks. I told her I wasn't feeling up to it as I was feeling depressed. She went into a rant saying I would never have got depression if I had been going to Mass. Then she was trying to get me to pray in church and offer up Masses for the dead children.

I found the entire thing very upsetting and I was trying to close the door but she put her foot in it. I would have been more forceful but she is 80 years of age, although she doesn't look it. My fear is that if she starts harassing me again, aside from the severe distress she causes me, I will lose my temper and cause her an injury.

I also know a secret about her daughter which given this woman's religious beliefs would probably kill her if I let it slip out in a rage.

My rage towards her is there all the time and I am already dreading the next general election as she will be out in force again. I was shaking the other night alone in bed trying to get to sleep. I don't know where to turn. There is no point talking to her family as they back her up to the hilt, although they are not religious at all.

Mary responds

I have printed your letter in full because I want people to see that bigotry and hatred still exists in our modern-day Ireland. I am totally appalled that any woman would treat another human being the way you have been treated, and all in the name of religion.

First of all condolences on losing your life partner. I hope that you have friends and family fairly close by that you can call on when you need to.

People tell me that it takes quite a while to feel up to going out and about again after the death of a spouse, which is understandable.

If you are still feeling depressed then speak to your GP. It may be that for a short time you would benefit from medication to help you get back to normal functioning.

This woman has an awful lot to answer for. Not alone is she a bigot but she is interfering where she has no right to interfere. How dare she feel that she can force her views on you, and your husband when he was alive, and now she is attempting to bully you because she knows that you are vulnerable on your own.

It is totally unfair that she has you shaking in your bed at the very thought of what she might say to you next time she calls.

There are two things that you can do to try to put a stop to her. Firstly get somebody in your family to visit the parish priest and once again lodge a formal objection to what this woman is doing in his and his Church's name. They should explain how she has treated you and what an effect she is having on you mentally.

He doesn't appear to have taken any notice of you when you complained, but perhaps a third party may add extra gravitas.

Secondly, next time she accosts you, take out your mobile phone and inform her that you are going to record whatever she has to say to you, and that you will be taking legal advice. That will shut her up pretty quickly, I can guarantee.

I love the fact that you know something about her daughter that would freak this woman out. Why not have fun in your own head by thinking about her reaction if you were to tell her what you know? It might even put a smile on your face.

Whatever you do, you should not continue to fight this on your own - your husband would not have wanted this and it is not right that you have to.

So enlist help, take on the bully and you will be amazed at how quickly she vanishes.

You can contact Mary O’Conor anonymously by visiting www.dearmary.ie or email her at dearmary@independent.ie or write c/o 27-32 Talbot Street, Dublin 1. All correspondence will be treated in confidence. Mary O’Conor regrets that she is unable to answer any questions privately.

