Can casual sex ever really be casual?

Nearly three decades after Carrie Bradshaw first asked whether it’s possible to have easy, breezy sex without feelings, we’re still navigating the highs and lows of casual sex

Maturing is realising that as a woman, casual sex (especially when you have sex with men), does absolutely nothing for women,” wrote one woman in a recent viral tweet. Her reasoning? Well, most men, she argues, don’t care enough about a woman’s wellbeing, nor do they behave well enough to deserve to be sleeping with them in the first place. There are no taxis home. No thoughtful phone calls. And, more often than not, no orgasms. With this in mind, the woman went on to ask: “What does casual sex, on the whole, do for women?”