‘Being with other men is self-care’ – Meet the cheaters who say affairs are saving their marriages

A growing number of married people are using matchmaking services and apps to have affairs – with many crediting infidelity with keeping their marriages intact. Sarah Ingram meets those who’ve made secret rendezvous a way of life

Sarah Ingram

Missy* is 41, married and regularly sleeps with men she’s met online. “Me and my husband have never been sexually compatible,” she tells me. “I have a much higher sex drive than he does. After we got married, it really dwindled.”

Missy loves her husband, but she can’t remember which year they last had sex. They no longer kiss on the lips or tell each other “goodnight”. She says he refused to entertain the idea of an open marriage, but that she has no intention of leaving him, either.

