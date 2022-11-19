Asking for friend: My partner swears he’s not cheating, but he’s staying late at work and I saw a flirty message on his phone — can I trust him?

Q: I suspect my partner is cheating, but he denies it . I saw a message on his phone that looked flirty, from a female friend. She was telling him that he looked good in a new suit that he was wearing. He hasn’t replied, or at least I didn’t see it — I can’t stop thinking that he probably deleted it. I’ve met this woman a few times at mutual friends’ parties, and she has never been really warm towards me. He usually has regular hours at work, but has had a few late meetings in the past couple of months. Sometimes I feel sad, and other times I feel furious and want to throw all his stuff out of the house. I’ve been cheated on before and I feel like I’m going crazy. He knows my ex cheated and he swears he isn’t doing anything, but I can’t help thinking that when he is staying late at work, he is cheating — and that text doesn’t help me feel confident that he is really where he says he is. I am going around in circles and he just denies everything and says I need to trust him. I don’t know what to do.

Dr West replies: There are several possibilities for what is going on here.

He may very well be cheating, but he may also be innocent. Are you allowing your previous experiences to colour your thoughts and read more into this that is truly there? If you see yourself not believing him and always second-guessing what he is doing, you will sabotage the relationship through this insecurity. Your previous negative experiences will sink their claws into this current relationship and kill off its potential. Maybe he deleted a flirty response, or maybe he ignored his friend’s text — you are probably never going to know, and his word is your only source of information. If you can’t trust him on this, can you trust anything else he says? If not, what kind of future do you envision if you try to stay in this relationship? If he is not cheating and this is an issue with you, how will you work to address this insecurity? What behaviours of his make you feel insecure, and can you try to objectively assess if they are untrustworthy actions or if it is your responses that are really the issue? If you don’t work on this, it will keep cropping up in this or future relationships.

If you’ve never gotten on with this woman, it’s easy to make her the villain in this piece. She can easily become the source for your projections of anger, insecurity, hurt, and betrayal. Of course, if she is cheating with him, some of those feelings are justified, but the real source of your pain is your partner. He is the one who committed to a monogamous relationship with you; he is the one who has potentially lied about his whereabouts and behaviour; he is the one who should be holding you in the highest regard instead of possibly betraying you. It is hard to think of our loved ones causing us such pain, so our cognitive dissonance finds it easier to blame the external partner instead.

You will have to make a call on the future of the relationship. If he is cheating, is this something you could forgive? It would mean putting in a lot of work — for you to forgive him, and for him to earn back your trust. Is the relationship worth it? Couples’ counselling, conscious relating, vulnerability — you will have to decide if you want to commit to that process, which could take months or years.

Of course, none of this is possible if he is cheating and refuses to admit it. That refusal is a statement that he just doesn’t respect you enough to acknowledge his behaviour and the harm it causes. That is no basis for a healthy relationship with respect, love, and compassion at its core. If he is cheating and lying about it, he is treating you with contempt and cruelty, as he knows you would be hurt by this. You deserve to be treated better than that.

If you decide to break up with him, allow yourself time to get over the relationship. Revenge is not a dish best served cold — or at all. Revenge keeps us in an angry state and may lead us to do things we might not normally do, and things we may regret. Instead, focus on healing. This doesn’t mean you can’t feel angry, but it does mean not acting on that emotion. Allow yourself to feel your emotions as stifling them means they will resurface in other ways. Breakups are a process of grieving for the future you thought you were going to share and mourning the good times in the relationship. You will go through the usual stages of grief, and it is important to let yourself experience this, without distracting yourself with new flings. There are lots of lessons to learn from your experience that you can use to improve your emotional literacy skills for future relationships.

Whether he is cheating or not, this is an unsustainable situation. All of your energy is taken up with trying to figure out what is going on, and it will drain you mentally and physically. Your anxiety will keep you in limbo, trying to figure out what is going on to an uncontrollable degree. Your options are threefold: you believe his protestations that he is not cheating and let it go, or he admits that he is cheating and you decide to stay or go, or finally, he still refuses to admit it and you don’t believe him. All these options involve hard work and difficult conversations and decisions, but either way, there is hope here for an opportunity to address the past in order to build a better future — whether this is with this person or not.

Dr West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast. Send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately