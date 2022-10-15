Asking for a friend: ‘My partner wants nude photos of me but I’m worried he’ll share them with friends. Should I just do it?’

Another reader sends in a query. If you would like to ‘ask for a friend’, send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately.

Q: My partner wants me to send him nude pictures and its making me feel a little on edge. I’m newly dating again after being in a long-term relationship and we didn’t really do that, so this is all new to me.

I don’t know if I’m comfortable with this as we have only been dating for a few months. Some of my friends do this all the time and said I should be OK with it as it’s just part of dating nowadays, but I don’t know. I worry about where the images might go and if he will share them with friends.

I feel like if I say this, he might say that I don’t trust him. I do, but this is a whole new world for me.

Part of me is OK with it but maybe I am just nervous and inexperienced. I don’t think I have ever taken photos like this before and to be honest, I also feel a little silly thinking about posing by myself and trying to be sexy.

Will I just dive in or where do I even start with all this? I feel so inexperienced.

Dr West replies: Nudes can mean so many different things to different people. They can be graphic, subtle, and everything in between. They can help build a sense of anticipation, keep the spark alive in long-distance relationships, or be gifts to each other.

Angles and lighting are your best friends when it comes to photography, especially for nudes. Soft lighting will look flattering, and different angles will totally transform an image. Practice taking different shots before sending anything and see what you are comfortable with.

It may also be good to see your body in a sex-positive light and imagine through the eyes of someone else.

However, if you try it out and don’t feel comfortable, you don’t have to send them to anyone. There are also apps such as Amorus which allow a safer way to ‘sext’ and share nudes alongside adding in some fun shared games and couples’ activities.

Video of the Day

You could see if a professional photographer would make you feel more comfortable. Some people offer boudoir services, even making it a package deal with some pampering and Champagne beforehand. This can take place in a professional studio with great lighting and a small team.

Lots of people do this before their wedding and give them as a gift to their new spouse in a photo album. You could book it as part of a weekend away or trip abroad, which can add an extra element of fun to the planning of some quality time together.

Trust is the biggest issue when it comes to figuring out how public you want to make your body. Sharing nudes with someone else is a part of digital intimacy for many people who like this kind of intimacy. Others are not as comfortable.

Talking to your partner about what nudes mean to them, what they expect, and how they respect privacy is important to make sure that you are on the same level and know what you would like to receive from each other.

If you want to share nudes but feel uncomfortable showing your face, you don’t have to. You can focus on body parts, or different angles to obscure your face.

If you want to share nudes but feel uncomfortable showing your face, you don’t have to. You can focus on body parts, or different angles to obscure your face.

Some good advice is also to watermark your images with the name of the person you are sending it to, so that if it is leaked, you know exactly who leaked it and can take legal action against them. It might also be a good idea to not show identifiable marks such as tattoos or piercings, or birthmarks.

It is now illegal to share nudes without consent in Ireland. The law covering this is often called Coco’s law and officially called the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020.

There are strict penalties, including prison time and unlimited fines for those who share — or threaten to share — your images without consent. We may have previously referred to this as ‘revenge porn’, but this isn’t accurate as people share images for many other reasons than revenge.

It’s not porn either — it’s not entertainment and it’s not porn which is filmed by consenting adults who do that as their job. Using sexual images to harm someone else is more accurately called image-based sexual abuse and is a form of sexual violence. Just because sexual violence might not happen in person, does not mean it is any less traumatic.

Sexual violence is a spectrum and it’s essential to name it as that so that victims can get support and perpetrators can understand their actions as serious. If anyone has experienced having their nudes shared without their consent, they can make a confidential report at hotline.ie and can get support from Women’s Aid and Men’s Aid.

It’s OK for a partner to ask for nudes — it’s a healthy part of life for lots of people — but the real issue is if someone asks and doesn’t respect the ‘no’ they get. If someone keeps asking until they get the answer they want, this is coercion and is a massive red flag.

It’s like watching porn — some people find it hot to watch it together, and some people don’t. It’s OK to ask but putting pressure on someone to acquiesce is not true consent, or respect. If he makes you feel bad for saying no, that is a red flag to really think about — why is he reacting like that? Why is your answer provoking such a response?

Embracing our bodies can lead to a more positive body image. It might be good for your self-esteem to take photos of you looking amazing — you are only this age once and capturing this might be fun to look back on in the future. Your naked body isn’t shameful and you can find it hot, even if you never share those images with anyone else. It’s yours to explore.

Dr West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast, which focuses on sex. Send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately