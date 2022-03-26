Asking for a friend: ‘My partner received a life-changing diagnosis and has no desire for sex. They say I can sleep with someone else if I want to. Will others judge me?’

Q: I feel bad writing to you, as some people would tell me to leap at this opportunity and others would view me with disgust. My partner has struggled with their health for a few years now and finally got a diagnosis a few months ago. While it isn’t terminal, it is life-changing. Our sex life was non-existent for months as they were not well, and I was mostly okay with it, if a little frustrated at times. They told me last month that they just couldn’t see sex as a priority right now and didn’t see this changing for a while as they had no energy or desire left for sex. They said that they would understand if I wanted to have sex with someone else, on the condition that I was discreet and didn’t form a relationship with someone. That was the line that they didn’t want me to cross, as they felt that was a risk to the long-term nature of our relationship. But if I take them up on this offer, I worry it will have an impact, and that others will judge me if they find out.

Dr West replies: You are right. People might take this in several ways. Some might be understanding, given the circumstances, and some would view this as a deep betrayal, regardless of your partner’s permission. It’s a hard one to win but, to be fair, it really isn’t anyone else’s business as they are not the ones in the relationship. It might not be a conversation to have with your family and friends, but obviously you need to talk about it since you are writing to me. Keeping secrets or not being able to talk about a pressing issue can be a burden in itself, and when it comes to such an intimate matter, it can be hard to know how to manage this pressure along with the decision that you may make.