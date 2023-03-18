Asking for a friend: ‘My partner lies all the time and it’s embarrassing when my friends notice. Should I dump him?

I’m on the verge of breaking up with my partner. He’s really nice in many ways, but the issue is he lies all the time, from big things to small things. I used to brush it off, but it’s started to bother me more lately and I’m not sure why. He refuses to even acknowledge his lies, even stupid little lies that have no real reason be hind them. He changes the subject and, for the bigger lies, he seems to get angry that I am questioning him. My friends notice sometimes and mention it to me afterwards, which makes me feel embarrassed. I don’t want to talk about it with them, so sometimes it just feels really awkward. I just wish he would stop, and I don’t know why he does this. It’s not like he lives such a terrible life that he needs to pretend it’s different. He has a good job, friends, and seems to get on well with his family, although we don’t meet them too frequently. It’s coming up to a year, so I am wondering if this is some kind of early relationship behaviour to make himself sound better. But then, the lies he tells aren’t always about making himself look better, they are ones that have no apparent reason for them. I don’t get it. Is this going to change or do I cut my losses?

Dr West replies: If you were the one listening to a friend telling you this, I think you would be a lot more black and white in your thoughts about what this friend should do. Being enmeshed in this uncertainty can make you doubt yourself and keeps you waiting for it to get better. I think you know it most likely will not get better.

The longer we are in a relationship, the more we weigh up if it is going to be something that is going to be long-term, involving marriage or a serious commitment. Since you have spent a few months now with this person, it is only natural to think about the future. This is often called the relationship escalator — when we get into a relationship, we assess how it will progress and move up the escalator toward marriage. Society views a long-term commitment such as marriage as being at the top of the escalator, the aim for any relationship. Obviously, this doesn’t work for everyone, but it is good to be aware of what we view as success in a relationship. In your case, you are at the point where you are deciding if this person will be part of your future. There are several issues to take into account here.

One is how much you value honesty in your relationship. If you don’t mind the little lies, can you overlook them? Or conversely, should you? What happens if you have children and his lies become part of their lives, either by taking after him, or being hurt by them? Will he be reliable or lie about what he has done, from homework to hospital appointments? Will you spend your time wondering if you can trust him, or have to double-check everything? You might even find yourself doing it all yourself to avoid dealing with his lies, which will cause you to be resentful, and most likely exhausted.

Are his lies going to drive a wedge between you and your friends? If it’s getting to the stage where you feel uncomfortable about socialising because of his behaviour, that is a huge red flag. Time with friends should feel nourishing, not leaving you feeling on edge for their reactions to his behaviour. If you feel like avoiding your friends, it is time to reassess his ‘stupid little lies’ for the impact they have on your life. They are taking from your wellbeing instead of his presence adding love and growth to your life. Instead of being little, they actually have quite a detrimental effect on your life. Your friends may also be better at assessing the situation as they are outside the relationship. Emotional detachment can provide more clarity than being wrapped up in a relationship, so perhaps chat with your friends to ask them their opinion without judgment.

There may be many reasons for his lies. He might have psychological reasons, attachment issues, or a myriad of other reasons — you may not ever know. You can’t diagnose him, nor can I, nor can you force him to go and seek help if he does not want to or even see it as an issue. The only thing you can control is your responses to him and your choice to stay with him. If you are frustrated enough to write to me, I think deep down you know this is a real deal-breaker, but that is hard to face up to. You might play the ‘what if’ game — ‘what if’ he gets help, ‘what if’ he stops, ‘what if’, ‘what if’, ‘what if’. And on and on. I can’t guarantee much in life, but I am certain it will drain your energy to turn these questions around and around in your head repeatedly. Sometimes you will never get answers or closures. This can be difficult, but look for acceptance rather than closure. Accept that you will never truly understand the reasons behind his choices and you will have much more energy to spend on making your own life better.

It also doesn’t really matter what his reasons are for lying — you may never know these reasons, but what matters is the impact on you. It’s taking your time, your friendships, and your peace of mind. That is enough to make this a problem that is truly something to make you press pause here.

If you need permission to acknowledge your feeling that breaking up is the right path, I think you know yourself that the right path for you involves someone who doesn’t make you feel like you currently do. Choose your peace instead.

Dr West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast, which focuses on sex. Send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately