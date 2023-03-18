| 9°C Dublin

Asking for a friend: ‘My partner lies all the time and it’s embarrassing when my friends notice. Should I dump him?

'It doesn't really matter what his reasons are for lying, but what matters is the impact on you'

Caroline West

I’m on the verge of breaking up with my partner. He’s really nice in many ways, but the issue is he lies all the time, from big things to small things. I used to brush it off, but it’s started to bother me more lately and I’m not sure why. He refuses to even acknowledge his lies, even stupid little lies that have no real reason be hind them. He changes the subject and, for the bigger lies, he seems to get angry that I am questioning him. My friends notice sometimes and mention it to me afterwards, which makes me feel embarrassed. I don’t want to talk about it with them, so sometimes it just feels really awkward. I just wish he would stop, and I don’t know why he does this. It’s not like he lives such a terrible life that he needs to pretend it’s different. He has a good job, friends, and seems to get on well with his family, although we don’t meet them too frequently. It’s coming up to a year, so I am wondering if this is some kind of early relationship behaviour to make himself sound better. But then, the lies he tells aren’t always about making himself look better, they are ones that have no apparent reason for them. I don’t get it. Is this going to change or do I cut my losses?

Dr West replies: If you were the one listening to a friend telling you this, I think you would be a lot more black and white in your thoughts about what this friend should do. Being enmeshed in this uncertainty can make you doubt yourself and keeps you waiting for it to get better. I think you know it most likely will not get better.

