Asking for a friend: ‘My partner cheated on me during lockdown. I still love her — but is it stupid not to leave?’

Q: My partner of four years cheated on me during lockdown. I was devastated as I had no idea she was thinking of cheating, and she won’t tell me why she did it. I know it was a couple of times with the same person, but I don’t know how many. She won’t speak about it and just says it was a “short thing that didn’t mean anything”, and therefore doesn’t want to go into details. I need to know, but I’m not sure what difference it would make if I did know how many times it happened. She swears there wasn’t anyone else and she doesn’t want to leave me, but surely she must have been unhappy if she went with someone else. I don’t know what to feel, or if I want to stay or leave. I did see our relationship as a long-term one, and was happy before I found this out. I haven’t told anyone as I know they will just tell me to leave her, but I just can’t decide what I want to do. I still love her, but am I being stupid in not leaving?

Dr West replies: You’re not stupid, you’re human, and a human with emotions and feelings can struggle with difficult decisions. Don’t be too hard on yourself; you’re hurting, and decisions can be hard when we are hurt.

It sounds like there is a big part of you that wants to stay in the relationship, and this might be why you haven’t told anyone. Often, our initial response to infidelity is to tell people to dump them and move on, but infidelity doesn’t necessarily have to mean the end of a relationship. However, if there is to be any sliver of hope for salvaging it, there are a few conditions that must be met.

You say she won’t speak about it, but this seems to be a needed piece of information for you. She will need to be honest and give you what you need. Perhaps you feel the need to know this information in order to move on and to fill in the gaps in knowledge, or to feel a sense of control again through knowing all the facts. She may not want to share the information as she may feel guilty, embarrassed or ashamed, but she owes you honesty and communication. Therefore, she needs to begin to accept this may be an awkward and hard conversation, but it is a barrier to moving forward.

If she feels this is very hard, and a lot of people would, this is where going to couples therapy will help. This will provide a neutral space where both parties can feel heard, and can be supported to find the words to communicate.

It’s not an option to just pretend that nothing has happened and continue to refuse to talk about it. The hurt will just fester and come up in every argument, and the relationship will not survive. That refusal to speak is a guaranteed way to cause more hurt. A willingness to be open and having difficult conversations also shows a willingness to repair the harm caused, and this is a healthy sign of remorse. Apologies don’t mean much without changed behaviour and acknowledging the hurt that has been caused.

Cheating also doesn’t necessarily mean one partner is unhappy. People can cheat for lots of different reasons, and it doesn’t have to have anything to do with the relationship. It can be their insecurity, self sabotage, low self esteem, commitment issues, trauma, or a whole range of other issues. If any of these apply to her, she needs to work on herself and address these issues and talk to you about it. That work and openness will also show you that she regrets cheating and is working on improving herself, and is willing to do the hard work to allow your relationship to move past this.

Others cheat because they enjoy causing pain, or because they don’t care enough about the other person or the relationship. If this is the case, this person will not show genuine remorse and changed behaviour, and it is not worth staying in a relationship with them. You can see signs of this type of cheating in your partner’s refusal to talk. If you ask her to open up and explain, and she continues to refuse, this is a huge red flag.

Do you both want to stay in the relationship? What would your relationship look like if you were to stay together and commit to working hard together to get past this? Can you forgive her? Can she accept the forgiveness? You need to answer these questions, and more will come up as you have honest conversations with each other. You will have to talk about trust, and she will have to be willing to talk about rebuilding trust. You will also have to be able to let go of the hurt and anger. If this keeps coming up in the future, it might be a sign that you have not moved on. Forgiveness cannot be dangled like a carrot on a stick.

There is no set time on recovery from infidelity, and it will look different for everyone. Some people don’t want to put the work in, and others might find that they are closer than ever after addressing this and moving on. Some find that they commit to staying in the relationship, but then they can’t move past it, and there is no judgment in that either. It’s not a failure, it’s just part of life.

Ultimately, it is your decision, and she can only show you through communication and changed behaviour if she is truly sorry. Even if she is genuinely sorry, it’s still up to you to decide if this is what you want. It might not be an easy process, and there is no shame in whatever you decide to do. Good luck.

Dr West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast, which focuses on sex. Send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately