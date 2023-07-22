Asking for a friend: ‘My boyfriend is going back to college. I’m anxious he’ll have no time for me and that he’ll cheat’

Q: My boyfriend and I got together just before the pandemic and ended up spending most of our time together as we lived near each other. We moved in together a year ago, and everything was great until a few months ago. He has decided to go back to college as a mature student and has been accepted onto a part-time course, doing what he always wanted to. While I’m happy for him, it feels like we have already been spending less time together lately, and I’m worried that this will become a bigger issue when he goes back to college. He’s started going to the gym and joined a football team, and he goes out with his friends most Friday nights. I worry that, when he goes back to college, he will be staying late and going out for drinks with his new classmates. I barely see him as it is, and I worry we are starting to drift apart. I’ve been cheated on by an ex before so I am anxious about it, even though I feel like he wouldn’t cheat. I don’t want to come across as clingy, but I can’t help feeling worried about losing him.