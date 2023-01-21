| 6.1°C Dublin

Asking for a friend: My boyfriend insists his sexist jokes and comments about his ex with pals were just banter. Is it really no big deal?

Men's banter on a night out has raised red flags. (Picture posed) Expand

Caroline West

Dr Caroline West answers another query from a reader

Q: I have an awful feeling about my relationship with my boyfriend.

