Asking for a friend: My boyfriend insists his sexist jokes and comments about his ex with pals were just banter. Is it really no big deal?

Dr Caroline West answers another query from a reader

Q: I have an awful feeling about my relationship with my boyfriend.

We were out with a group of his friends over Christmas, and I was the only woman there. They made so many sexist jokes and spoke about their exes in a really bad way. My boyfriend was fully joining in and made some comments about his ex-partners too, and made a joke about how he convinced one girl to say ‘yes’ after a night of saying ‘no’.

That is a short version of it, but it felt like this was a running joke that went on all night. I felt so gross and didn’t know what to say for the rest of that evening. I tried talking to him afterwards, but he didn’t see the problem, and would either insist it was just banter or that I was making a big deal out of nothing.

I don’t know why I feel so off, or even why I feel off, which is why I’m writing to you I guess. Is this something that I need to think about further or stop thinking it’s a big deal? I do overthink things a lot so I was thinking it was that, but it just feels different.



Dr West replies: It’s always the exes that are crazy, never the person themselves. The fact that they had no issue saying this out loud, in public, and around you shows that they do not see any issue with their behaviour. They don’t seem to care about their outright misogyny, and this shows that they don’t view you as fully human, deserving of respect.

I am so tired of misogyny, like pretty much most women. It’s exhausting to be moving through a world where women are not treated with basic human dignity. Having to negotiate a dating world full of men influenced by ‘pick up artists’, incels, and people with ulterior motives is so tough as we have to feel on guard, constantly scanning for red flags.

Then, if we miss those red flags, we are blamed for what those people choose to do for us. We ‘should’ have seen the red flags, we ‘should’ know what a healthy relationship is, and we ‘should’ immediately be able to name something as sexual violence and bring it to court. That’s not reflective of reality, and places all the responsibility onto the traumatised party, instead of asking why men feel the need to utilise ‘pick up’ techniques or neg (a term used for backhanded compliments) women into sex.

A ‘yes’ is not something that we have to coerce, influence, or manipulate someone into giving. If he is boasting about this, this is a red flag as big as a continent. What he is effectively saying is that he forced someone to agree to sex when they didn’t want to. It’s not a trophy to turn a ‘no’ into a ‘yes’, it’s a sign of a person who has zero respect for that person and wants to take what they want from them. It’s not seeing the person as a human with their own needs and wants — it’s seeing them as a barrier to getting what they want from them. Sex is meant to be a mutual exchange of pleasure, not just taking from someone. His sense of entitlement and failure to see this for what it is is very concerning.

Telling you that it is no big deal is conversely, a big deal. Gaslighting is the name given to comments, behaviours or actions that minimise abusive behaviour and make the victim’s reaction the problem. Common examples are ‘you’re overreacting’, ‘it was no big deal’, ‘it was just a joke’, and so on. I don’t think you are overthinking — I think that is your gut instinct letting you know that something is wrong, and since our gut is our second brain, it’s time to listen to it.

Video of the Day

We are so good at telling ourselves that we are wrong, and making excuses for people, but this person doesn’t deserve the efforts you are going to to excuse his behaviour.

He is laughing with his friends about rape — it doesn’t matter if he actually did this or it’s a joke; it’s all indicative of his alarming attitudes towards sex, sexual violence, and women. Plenty of people — most people probably, myself included — have made stupid jokes in the past, but we need to understand that these jokes are harmful and are actually not really jokes.

When we know better, we do better, but that doesn’t appear to be the case here. He is defensive, rather than reflective. On one hand I get it — it’s not easy to look at our own behaviour, whether it is jokes or behaviour that harms others, but that is part of accountability and growth as an adult.

You don’t need to be in a relationship where sexual violence is a laugh. Or with someone who is essentially admitting to sexual violence. This is not just one night out; it is indicative of the kind of person your partner is. People can and do make mistakes, and this is part of human growth, but it doesn’t sound as if your partner has learnt from this experience or named it as sexual violence. If he is minimising your concerns, he is demonstrating he is not in a place to accept his actions.

It is your choice but to be brutally honest, there are better people out there that have not coerced people into sex and laugh about it years later. We might never know what our partners have done in the past, but in this case, you do know what he has done. Your gut instinct is serving you well and constantly worrying about what he has done is not a sustainable way to live. Protect yourself and your peace of mind by moving on and not being gaslit by someone who doesn’t see an issue with sexual violence.

Dr West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast, which focuses on sex. Send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately