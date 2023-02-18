| 10.5°C Dublin

Asking for a friend: I’m queer but have not yet worked up the courage to come out and I’m nervous about dating. How do I take the next steps?

Part of the joy of embracing who you really are is finding people who really get you. Stock image.

Part of the joy of embracing who you really are is finding people who really get you. Stock image.

Caroline West

Q: I’m in my first year of college, and I’m working up the courage to come out as gay. I’ve known I was gay for a few years but I never felt comfortable telling anyone. I come from a small town, and I’ve heard the people I know there say bad things about gay people before. I’m not comfortable coming out to my parents just yet, so I want to keep this from them for now and just see if I can explore at college. I live away from my town, so I feel safer around this. I have been to a gay bar just once before for a birthday party and wouldn’t mind going again, but I don’t really have anyone to go with and to be honest, I’m still scared about actually dating in real life. I know I’m queer and I’m happy to be queer, but I’m just not sure how to take it from my head to real life. I worry I’ll come across as inexperienced and naive, or just awkward. It feels like the right time, so how do I take the next steps?

Dr West replies: Firstly, well done for being in such a good place in your life where it feels right to be your true self. I can imagine it’s been a difficult process but I’m glad you’re here. It will be a whirlwind of emotions as you discover what your sexuality looks like up close and personal. You don’t have to experience this new world alone thankfully, as part of the joy of embracing who you really are is finding people who get you, and lift you up.

