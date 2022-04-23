| 6.8°C Dublin

Asking for a friend: ‘I woke up to find him inside me without a condom or my consent. Was this okay?’

'You can consent 100 times and it still doesn’t make it okay not to have consent one time'

Dr Caroline West

Q: I recently went away on a girls’ weekend. I hadn’t been away for a long time, and I’ve been single for close to two years. When we got to the hotel, I started drinking almost straight away. We all went out on the Saturday night and we were having lots of fun drinking and dancing. I got dancing with a guy who seemed cute, and we kissed on the dance floor. I ended up in bed with him, and we had some great sex. I remember it being really fun, and we used a condom. We fell asleep afterwards. I woke up the next morning to find that he was inside me having sex. I asked him to stop and he did, but said that he thought it was okay as we had such a good time the night before. He wasn’t wearing a condom as I checked the package and saw that only one was missing, the one we had used already. I didn’t know what to say, so I just said I had to get ready. He left, and I had a shower. I spoke to one of my friends and she said she didn’t see the problem since we had such a good time together the night before, and that I should have let him carry on. She said I was making a big deal out of nothing and not to tell the rest of the girls so that the weekend wouldn’t be spoiled. It felt weird but maybe she was right? I don’t really know what to think because I did have fun the night before.

Dr West Replies: Your friend is wrong. This was not okay, and you do not have to keep this to yourself. It was not nothing, and talking about this is not making a ‘big deal’. You do not have to process this by yourself.

