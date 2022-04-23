Asking for a friend: ‘I woke up to find him inside me without a condom or my consent. Was this okay?’

Q: I recently went away on a girls’ weekend. I hadn’t been away for a long time, and I’ve been single for close to two years. When we got to the hotel, I started drinking almost straight away. We all went out on the Saturday night and we were having lots of fun drinking and dancing. I got dancing with a guy who seemed cute, and we kissed on the dance floor. I ended up in bed with him, and we had some great sex. I remember it being really fun, and we used a condom. We fell asleep afterwards. I woke up the next morning to find that he was inside me having sex. I asked him to stop and he did, but said that he thought it was okay as we had such a good time the night before. He wasn’t wearing a condom as I checked the package and saw that only one was missing, the one we had used already. I didn’t know what to say, so I just said I had to get ready. He left, and I had a shower. I spoke to one of my friends and she said she didn’t see the problem since we had such a good time together the night before, and that I should have let him carry on. She said I was making a big deal out of nothing and not to tell the rest of the girls so that the weekend wouldn’t be spoiled. It felt weird but maybe she was right? I don’t really know what to think because I did have fun the night before.

Dr West Replies: Your friend is wrong. This was not okay, and you do not have to keep this to yourself. It was not nothing, and talking about this is not making a ‘big deal’. You do not have to process this by yourself.

It doesn’t matter that you consented to sex before with this person. You can consent 100 times and it still doesn’t make it okay not to have consent one time. Let me be clear — what this person did was sexual assault. It doesn’t have to be violent, which is what some people think sexual assault looks like. Sexual assault looks like what this person did. He touched you without your consent, and what he did would meet the legal definition of rape. You cannot legally or realistically consent to sex while you are asleep. You consented to sex earlier with a condom, so the lack of one during the assault is assault itself, too. Consent must be an ongoing process, and consent to an earlier encounter is not consent to subsequent encounters. It does not matter that he stopped when you asked him to. He should not have started in the first place as he did not have consent.

The heartbreaking truth is that sexual assault is often committed by people we know, and is often excused by people we know. What your friend did was minimise what happened to you, and she also engaged in victim blaming. Sometimes, other people find it easier to bury their head in the sand and pretend everything is okay because they don’t know what to say. Not everyone knows what to say as they aren’t trained sexual-violence counsellors, and sometimes people are afraid of saying the wrong thing. Your friend might also have had her own experiences of sexual violence and found that it was triggering for her to discuss it.

It is a cruel reality that sometimes, after sexual or domestic abuse, our world can get smaller as people distance themselves from the victim. People engage in victim blaming for a range of reasons, one of which is the ‘just world’ theory. This theory holds that people engage in blaming the victim as they think that, ‘Well, that person deserved it because of what they did, so if I act in the right way, nothing bad will happen to me. Bad things happen to bad people, and good things happen to good people.’ This is one way we try to protect ourselves against the harsh reality that sexual violence can and does happen to anyone, regardless of how we behave. Sexual violence is a spectrum and has no reflection on the victim’s behaviour. The focus should always be on the perpetrator as they are the sole person who caused harm.

I suggest that you reach out to the Rape Crisis Centre to get support and find a space to process what has happened. You don’t mention when this happened, but if it was recent, you can also go to a Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) for a forensic exam. You can find your local SATU on ​​hse.ie. It will also be important to get an STI test and a pregnancy test as he did not use a condom. You can find more information on this on sexualwellbeing.ie, and the staff in the STI clinic will be supportive of you and provide you with resources to support you.

What is also important to stress here is that you did not do anything wrong. It’s perfectly fine to go out and have a fun night of drinking, dancing, and sex with a stranger. What he chose to do when you were not in a position to consent was not okay. Your journey going forward will most likely involve a lot of different emotions as you process this, and there are professionals that will help you to work through these experiences and feelings. You are not alone. Your friend might not be the right person to discuss this with, and that’s okay. You need to focus on you and your process. It’s a process that will be tough at times, but treating yourself with compassion is key. No one else’s opinions matter. Thank you for trusting me with your experience, and I wish you the best going forward with your healing process.

