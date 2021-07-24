Asking for a friend: ‘I was devastated when my ex ended things last year. Now that he has a new partner, I feel like I should contact him to see if there is any chance for us ’

Q: I broke up with my last partner almost a year ago. It was a friendly break-up so there were no bitter arguments or fights over belongings. He initiated it and I didn’t want to, but I agreed to break up as he said he wasn’t in love with me anymore. I’m not going to lie, I was devastated and couldn’t believe it. He seemed OK and I didn’t think there was anything really wrong with our relationship. We were stressed and did fight a bit, but that seemed normal during the stresses of lockdown and life. We were together for two years, and we didn’t chat much about the future, but I had hoped that this would be the one that worked out. I haven’t met anyone else since, but I heard through friends that he had started a new relationship last month. This brought up lots of feelings — I feel really upset and think about him a lot. Part of me wants to reach out to him to see if there is any chance for us, but the other part of me needs to accept it is over. I don’t know how to move on and get over him — how do I do this?

Dr West replies: I really dislike the idea that there are set times for anything to do with sex and relationships. Humans are complicated and we don’t fit into strict timelines as everyone has different standards, different experiences, different cultural beliefs and different experiences with trauma, to name just a few. There is no set time to get over a relationship. Neither is there a set method. Some people get over an ex by getting under a new person, but that doesn’t work for all.

We also need time to process and grieve the loss. It is a bereavement of sorts — you had thought that you might spend the rest of your life with this person. Now you have to take the time to grieve for this lost imagined future. Like other forms of grieving, you might experience a range of emotions and this doesn’t always happen in a linear fashion.

You write that you feel like reaching out. What would you hope to achieve with this? Is this feeling triggered by the new relationship? This news might really be the sign that there is no way back, and you are reacting to that sense of finality and loss. You might also be experiencing a sense of jealousy, but this is a surface-level emotion that points to the feeling of loss. That is natural and reaching out will most likely not be received well by him or his new partner. Perhaps this news might be the turning point in your grief: he isn’t coming back, so it’s time to truly accept this and move on. We can’t control the people who choose to stay or go in our lives, but we can look for the positives in our interactions with them. We can cherish the memories and learn from the mistakes which will help us to grow as people and partners.

This is also an opportunity for reflection. You write that you fought a bit and there was no sense of your partner falling out of love with you. However, perhaps there actually were signs bubbling underneath the surface. It’s hard to see these when we are in the middle of things and consumed by love, passion or other emotions. Now, with some distance between you and the relationship, can you spot some themes or events that could have been warning signs? Reflecting on this will help you navigate a new relationship with honesty and vulnerability, key components of a healthy relationship. How did you fight? Was it healthy or did it involve things like name calling, refusing to apologise, or refusing to compromise? If so, look into learning how to resolve relationship differences in healthy ways. This is a skill we all must learn, so there is no shame in not automatically knowing how to settle differences in a positive way. Healthy resolutions to arguments make all parties feel heard, understood and supported.

Use this time to reflect on what you can bring to a relationship and what you are looking for in a new partner. This will help you with finding a new partner, and help you communicate your wants and needs. Are you looking for a fling or a long-term relationship? What are your reasons for your choice? What qualities are you looking for in a partner? What gender or sexualities are you attracted to? Has this changed over time? This reflection allows us to be honest with ourselves, and therefore, future partners. Try not to view potential partners as a replacement for your ex — this is unfair on them and won’t make you happy in the long run. Similarly, comparing new partners to an ex is a recipe for disaster. We can tend to view past relationships like this with rose-tinted glasses and focus only on the positives. This helps to create an impossible standard for new partners who can’t ever live up to this ideal — and nor should they have to compete with a ghost of the past.

It’s also important to feel comfortable with being single. Life can be difficult at times and learning to be our own best friend and enjoy our own company can help us feel secure and be happy. We need to be able to regulate our emotions and self-soothe when times are tough, instead of outsourcing this to partners. Of course, partners are there to support us, but our responsibility for our happiness and emotional wellbeing is primarily ours. As always, treat yourself with kindness and compassion while you go through this process. It can be hard, but you will get through it and learn from it. Love lessons can be hard to learn, but ultimately we can use them to enjoy fulfilling sexual and romantic encounters.

Dr West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast, which focuses on sex. Send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately