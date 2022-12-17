| 1.9°C Dublin

Asking for a friend: I want to date but it’s just one-night stands in my circle of friends. What should I do?

'Your friends may be feeling the exact same as you but are covering it up with the slagging' Expand

Caroline West

I’ve been going out a lot lately to Christmas parties with colleagues and friends. While I enjoy it for part of the night, I feel overwhelmed by the last few hours. Everyone gets loud, and there is lots of swapping numbers or kissing. I’ve been single for almost a year and would love to date again, but the thoughts of it are a bit daunting. My friends are much more confident than me and have no problem getting off with someone in the bar and then telling us about it over the next drink, but I am too shy for that. We all slag each other over it and I don’t want them to start slagging me. I do feel lonely and want to meet someone, but I feel like I’m really out of practice in meeting and talking to strangers. The longer I’m single, the more I feel like this. None of my friends are in long-term relationships so it’s just lots of casual relationships or one-night stands. I feel stuck in a rut but at the same time, I don’t know how to change my situation for the better, especially with regards to dating.

Dr West replies: It seems like wherever we look, there is no let up from bad news of war, the cost of living crisis, the housing crisis, and combined with the impact of the pandemic, it is no wonder that lots of people report feeling exhausted and anxious. This especially applies to in-person situations where we are expected to be ‘on’ and positive. For those who felt more comfortable communicating behind a screen or at their own pace via voice notes, this jolt back into real-life social interactions can be jarring. It’s not like it’s just been a few weeks — it’s been years of this stress on all of us. So please do not feel like you are the only one that feels like this. If more people were honest about it, they might admit to feeling the same way in some degree. This openness may lead to more compassion towards other people who are struggling.

