Asking for a friend: I want to date but it’s just one-night stands in my circle of friends. What should I do?

I’ve been going out a lot lately to Christmas parties with colleagues and friends. While I enjoy it for part of the night, I feel overwhelmed by the last few hours. Everyone gets loud, and there is lots of swapping numbers or kissing. I’ve been single for almost a year and would love to date again, but the thoughts of it are a bit daunting. My friends are much more confident than me and have no problem getting off with someone in the bar and then telling us about it over the next drink, but I am too shy for that. We all slag each other over it and I don’t want them to start slagging me. I do feel lonely and want to meet someone, but I feel like I’m really out of practice in meeting and talking to strangers. The longer I’m single, the more I feel like this. None of my friends are in long-term relationships so it’s just lots of casual relationships or one-night stands. I feel stuck in a rut but at the same time, I don’t know how to change my situation for the better, especially with regards to dating.

Dr West replies: It seems like wherever we look, there is no let up from bad news of war, the cost of living crisis, the housing crisis, and combined with the impact of the pandemic, it is no wonder that lots of people report feeling exhausted and anxious. This especially applies to in-person situations where we are expected to be ‘on’ and positive. For those who felt more comfortable communicating behind a screen or at their own pace via voice notes, this jolt back into real-life social interactions can be jarring. It’s not like it’s just been a few weeks — it’s been years of this stress on all of us. So please do not feel like you are the only one that feels like this. If more people were honest about it, they might admit to feeling the same way in some degree. This openness may lead to more compassion towards other people who are struggling.

Your friends may be feeling the exact same as you but are covering it up with the slagging. They might not want to kiss strangers but do it because of peer pressure or their emotional state. Research is showing that Gen Z are having less sex than older generations. This is due to obvious factors such as the housing crisis, but also because they are prioritising authentic relationships over intimacy for the sake of it. Try to talk to them and see if you all are really on the same page underneath the bravado. That way, you can explore different ways to hang out together and to support each other. Dating is an even more intense form of socialisation. We date and have sex for many reasons — because we are turned on, because we are lonely, because we are drunk, and so on. If we are not truly feeling ourselves, we might date to get some reassurance, comfort, or at least a temporary high and break from our other stressors. This can prove to be a very anxiety inducing situation as in this case you may feel there isn’t a stable base under you. Expand your idea of what dating could look like — perhaps a trip to an art gallery, a cafe, or brunch might be more comfortable locations for you. We can miss some red flags if we are drunk meeting someone and read more into situations that we might usually. Pause for a moment and sit with the feelings that you have around dating and sex right now. Is there something unresolved from previous experiences, or some emotion bubbling away under the surface? This may make you feel insecure and does need to be addressed. The longer it is left unaddressed, the more it will linger around with the potential to influence your dating decisions. It’s hard to look back on painful memories, but they do contain lessons that we can learn from and apply to future relationships. The reward for this hard work is healthier relationships — whether that is friendship or romantic relationships. It may also be that you have grown out of your previous dating styles. Many people meet in bars and go on to have successful relationships, however they define that, but it is not a comfortable scenario for others. Expand your idea of what dating could look like — perhaps a trip to an art gallery, a cafe, or brunch might be more comfortable locations for you. We can miss some red flags if we are drunk meeting someone and read more into situations that we might usually. Daytime and sober dating are becoming more and more of a norm, and allows people to keep a clear head when dating. Aesthetics-wise, upgrade your dating wardrobe to clothes that work for you now and make you feel confident. Meeting people in bars with your friends watching and commenting on it both during and after would be off-putting to many folks — talk about pressure! If you went on dates that were just you and one other person, it would feel a lot calmer. Reflect on what you truly want from dating. Are you looking to settle down, or have some one-night stands? Ask yourself what you bring to a relationship, how you communicate, and how you resolve disagreements and differences in values and goals. This work will help you expand your emotional maturity and emotional intelligence, which also helps your future relationships. It’s also an opportunity to revisit your sexuality and desire, as finding out what turns you on and off will help if you choose to have partnered sex. You don’t have to copy your friends and remember, they may not be having a good time in reality. Even if they are super happy, what works for them doesn’t have to work for you; you are your own person with your own relationship needs and wants. Live your life on your terms and show yourself compassion as you take the first steps towards authentic dating. ​Dr West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast, which focuses on sex. Send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately Video of the Day