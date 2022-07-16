Asking for a friend: ‘I love my boyfriend, but I can’t help feeling I’m missing out. I keep thinking, is this it?’

Q: I’ve been dating my boyfriend for just over three years. He is lovely and we have a very similar outlook on life. His family are very supportive of us and treat me like one of the family. There’s nothing wrong with him at all, but my issue is that I’m not sure it is enough. I came out a couple of years before I met him, so he is my first serious relationship since I have been an out gay man. I don’t know what an adult, open relationship is like and find myself asking: is this it?

There are no fireworks, and our sex life is okay, but not wild. He is a few years older than me and more comfortable in his life than I am. I don’t want to hurt him, but I am starting to really struggle with knowing what to do. On paper it’s everything I ever wanted, but I just can’t shake the feeling that I am missing something. I feel so guilty, and I don’t want to hurt my partner, but I don’t know what to do.

Dr West replies: Feeling guilty is not a healthy reason to stay in a relationship, and sooner or later your partner will pick up on the fact that something is wrong.

I also think Hollywood, Pinterest and the media have warped our view of what a relationship should look like. Fireworks in relationships are just like actual fireworks — exciting, but not made to last forever. The lust stage gives way to a deeper form of intimacy where emotional connections are cemented, and love blossoms. Sex lives are usually wild and wonderful in the early days, and then often calm down to being less frequent. Sex and intimacy take work, which is why sex in a long-term relationship may not be as frequent, but can be more emotionally nourishing. Sex doesn’t have to be wild in order to be satisfying, but if you aren’t happy, it does need to be addressed.

Perhaps this person is a lovely person, and you are on similar wavelengths, but a romantic spark is missing. Could you see yourself just being friends instead? Often, people think that a relationship break-up has to involve some kind of hurt or betrayal, but people can grow apart or realise that they want different things. It’s not necessarily that he is wrong for you, but maybe it is the wrong time. What does your gut say about the idea of breaking up? Staying in a relationship that isn’t working for you for fear of upsetting your partner will never lead to happiness; instead, it will lead to frustration and resentment. Is there a potential for you to get back together in the future when it is the right time for you? It is unrealistic to expect him to wait around for you to decide that you are ready, so this choice does carry a risk of a permanent break-up.

You are out just a few years, so you are still discovering who you are and what your sexuality looks like for you. Your partner is older and has had more experience and more time to find himself, so it is only natural that he may be in a different place than you. Perhaps you feel like you have more exploring to do and are projecting your frustrations on to the relationship. You might feel that this person is lovely, but not right for you right now. Reflect on what you want for yourself right now and in the future. Are you looking for another relationship with someone that you have a greater spark with, or are you looking to have casual fun as a singleton?

Working on this will help you communicate what you want and avoid situations where you are in different places with another person. If you feel that you are missing out on something that isn’t in the relationship, it is okay to want to explore that feeling — but you must communicate this with your partner, as it is unfair to leave the relationship carrying on as it is. He may be interested in planning a future with you, so it is important to talk to him about how you are feeling. It is okay to want to be single or to date someone else; we just have to be open about it and minimise harm caused to our partners by not being honest. Your needs and desires are important too, and just as important as your partner’s.

The majority of your relationship has also taken place during the pandemic, which has disrupted many relationship timelines. Normal socialisation or trips away were off the cards, which are part of an exciting phase of a relationship. Are you missing this sense of freedom and exploration? Could you see yourself going on holiday with your partner and seeing if you can connect in a new location by yourselves? Does the idea of being alone together for two weeks on a holiday make you excited, or give you a sense of dread? If it’s a negative feeling, that is your instinct telling you that something isn’t quite right and that something needs to be done to address the situation.

It’s not selfish to end a relationship if you are not happy in it. It might cause some short-term upset to the other person, but in the long run they will be grateful to have the chance to find someone that is truly invested in being with them and in the same place as them.

It’s better to end on a note of care rather than resentment. It can be nerve-racking to speak up, but it will help you grow as a person, as we need to learn how to navigate conflict and difficult moments in order to develop relationships. The skills and experience that you gain from how you address this issue will help you grow, whether you stay in this relationship or not.

Dr West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast, which focuses on sex. Send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately