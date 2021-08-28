Asking for a friend: ‘I couldn’t orgasm with my ex and he said that using my vibrator has desensitised me. Is he right?’

What we see in Hollywood tells us that men and women have an orgasm at the exact same time, but that is not the case in reality

Q: Recently I was in a relationship for a few months. During our time together exploring sex (he was aware I don’t have much experience), he made me feel comfortable about my body and I thought everything was going fine until, after two months, he said he had doubts. He really wanted me to orgasm during sex and I just couldn’t get there. He said it was because I was so used to masturbating with a vibrator, I had desensitised myself and to stop using it.

At first, he said it was OK to bring out the vibrator, which I did, but I still couldn’t orgasm. He was also convinced that women orgasm during penetrative sex. He didn’t want to orgasm during penetrative sex unless I did too. I told him I was enjoying sex with him even if I was not orgasming and that I did not want him to wait for me to do so. I think he was perturbed when I said only a small percentage of women orgasm during penetrative sex.

Several times he suggested I go on top and then he would just lay there and say ‘Do what you want with me’ and I just froze. I asked him what he liked but he wasn’t very forthcoming. I’m trying to make sense of all this and learn from it, where do I start?

Dr West replies: From your letter, I understand that you have not had a lot of sexual experience. That is OK; quantity doesn’t also equate with quality and sex is not a numbers game.

The idea that vibrators make you unable to orgasm with a partner is a myth, probably spread by people who are insecure about ‘competing’ with a piece of silicone. Vibrators do not desensitise you, and they are excellent at helping you understand what you like so that partnered sex is also improved. There are many pathways to pleasure, and vibrators are one of them. They should be viewed as a fun addition to playtime, not a threat. They are also essential for many women to orgasm as some stats show that many women struggle to orgasm through penetrative sex. The clitoris isn’t being directly stimulated through penetrating a vagina. While vaginal orgasms do exist, some people find it easier to have a clitoral orgasm or a blended orgasm, which combines a clitoral orgasm with a vaginal orgasm.

Of course, what we see in Hollywood tells us that men and women have an orgasm at the exact same time and everyone is delighted. That is not the case in reality and a lot of women find that they need longer to warm up and more clitoral stimulation to get off. It’s also a case of poor technique from partners, and a lack of patience. Twenty minutes of fumbling around is not satisfying for many people. There should not be a short time frame for orgasms and if there’s pressure to come in a set time period, that is a recipe for disaster.

Your partner needed to spend more time figuring out what sex was outside of penetrative sex, instead of blaming your vibrator. I can imagine the idea of ex-partners potentially faking their orgasms may have been a blow to his ego, but it is his responsibility to check in with his partners and ask what they like (and actually do it!). Good sex is more than just penetration.

If you are very inexperienced, it’s very hard to figure out what to do with no instructions. If I was an inexperienced chef and walked into a kitchen, I’d make more of a mess than a masterpiece. It’s the same with sex — communication and practice in a supportive environment is key.

You need guidance from your partner about what they like, but it sounds like communication was a big stumbling block in this experience from his side. You stated what worked for you, but he struggled to hear that and ended things rather than work together to solve the problem. It sounds to me like you dodged a bullet. He was making you feel pressured and refusing to communicate — none of which make for a happy and healthy sexual experience. It’s not a commentary on his ego if he can’t make you orgasm through penetrative sex in a set time, but it is a negative mark if he expects that and puts pressure on you to magically produce an orgasm under such stressful conditions.

I am glad you were able to communicate how your body works and name the kind of pleasure you wanted. Not everyone wants an orgasm, and some people like lots of different kinds of pleasure that aren’t orgasms. Focusing solely on orgasms not only means missing out on so much other pleasure, but it creates pressure to have one, and a sense of failure if one does not materialise. Orgasms are delicate things and don’t respond well to pressure, and the more focus on them conversely means they are less likely to happen.

Going forward, keep sticking up for your boundaries and communicating what your needs are. If you are feeling pressure, coercion or judgment, recognise that as a red flag and reconsider the relationship. No one should expect you to be a mind reader either. You wrote that he made you feel comfortable about your body — but did he? He critiqued the way you orgasm, the time it takes, and the use of toys. He even suggested that your clitoris was somehow defunct from using a vibrator. It sounds like he spent longer judging you rather than working with you. That’s not very supportive or healthy. Use this as a learning curve for what you don’t want and cut your losses early if it happens again in a future relationship. You deserve better than this.

