Asking for a friend: ‘I broke up with my partner six months ago but I think I made a mistake. Should I ask if he wants to get back together?’

Q: I broke up with my partner six months ago. I thought it was the right thing at the time as we had been together for eight months but it never felt too serious. Now I can’t stop thinking about him and wondering if I made the right decision. It wasn’t a bad break-up, and he said it was okay to break up. Maybe I just wasn’t in the right headspace and I let a good partner slip through my fingers. Sometimes, I can’t help scrolling through his social media and wishing we were still together. He hasn’t posted any pictures with a new partner, and I don’t know any of his friends well enough to ask them if he is still single. I wonder if it would be a good idea to get back in touch and ask him if he would like to get back together. Is it worth reaching out to see if there is something there to be rekindled? I am thinking about texting him to see if he feels the same way.

Dr West replies: Sometimes getting back with an ex can be a wonderful thing, if all parties have worked on their issues and are ready to commit to the relationship and restore its potential. However, it doesn’t sound like this is the case here.

Are you looking back at this relationship with rose-tinted glasses? You initiated the break-up, and he appeared to be happy to accept this. Neither of you tried to stay in the relationship or contact each other afterwards. It sounds as if the break-up was the right thing to happen, and you both either consciously or unconsciously agreed. There didn’t seem to be any objections, and he has not attempted to get back in touch with you. This sounds like parting ways was the right thing for this relationship and a natural ending.

This time of year can also lend itself to nostalgia. Romantic Christmas movies, talking of cuffing season, buying gifts for loved ones, and twinkly lights can make us all feel romantic or lonely, depending on our relationship status. The thoughts of getting cosy with someone can mean we think about previous relationships or finding someone to snuggle up with. These feelings can blind us to the reality of those relationships, and we can gloss over the parts we don’t like in order to focus on a highlight reel.

Ask yourself what was good about the relationship. What did each of you bring to it, and how did you interact with each other? Did you ever talk about the future? Eight months is a decent amount of time to start getting to know someone and figuring out if the relationship has any potential to develop into a long-term serious relationship. If you never had those conversations, perhaps neither of you viewed it as serious? How was the communication between you? If it was always surface level and never deep, perhaps neither of you showed your authentic selves to each other. Nurturing, healthy relationships allow each person to be vulnerable and to show their true selves as there is trust, respect and love there.

Speaking of love, your letter doesn’t share if you really developed feelings for each other or spoke about this. It doesn’t come across that this really was the love of your life. If you had written about feeling heartbroken or that you really felt this was a relationship with huge potential, I would be more than happy to suggest ways to try to make this work. The absence of in-depth feelings here is telling — do you truly miss this person or do you miss the idea of being in a relationship with them? Or perhaps you want to be romantically involved with someone again and your ex is an easy option? A new relationship can be exciting or scary as we get to know a new person who may break our hearts, and a lot of people will avoid this and turn to a familiar ex instead. It can be less work, as they know what we like in bed or you may have a familiar routine with them. But less work doesn’t always mean a better experience. It may be more fruitful to begin to look to the future instead of dwelling on the past. I don’t think you should reach out to contact him, given the context. Do you truly want to spend your energy seeing if you can get back into a relationship where you don’t really love each other?

I would advise to stop looking at his social media. Most people post the best version of themselves, and it is not a true reflection of the reality of people’s lives. It keeps you fantasising about the ‘what if’ aspect, and this is keeping you in limbo between the past and the present. This isn’t living; it is wishing. Block his account from your phone. Going cold turkey will help you refocus that energy into yourself and your present and future, instead of being stuck thinking about a hypothetical situation.

Use this time to reflect on why you were attracted to this person, what lessons you have learnt from the experience, and what you can bring to a new relationship going forward. Pour all that scrolling time into yourself and nurture your potential as an individual and as someone who is looking for a new relationship. Spend some socially distanced time with friends and family over this festive period, and before you know it, you will have moved on. It’s not fair to start a new relationship while pining over a previous partner, as you will be focused on the past instead of just on yourself and the new partner. The right relationship for you will stimulate you and keep you focused on the here and now, and you can only allow the space for this to happen if you close the door on the past.

Dr West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast, which focuses on sex. Send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately

