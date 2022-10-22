Asking for a friend: ‘All my college friends are drunkenly hooking up at house parties, but I don’t even know how to approach a girl. How do I learn about sex and dating?’

Q: I’m 18 and in my first year of college. I’ve gone to a few house parties, and it’s been fun so far but I am worried about dating and having sex. I don’t have a whole lot of experience but everyone else seems to be getting drunk and having sex at these parties. There’s a few girls I like, and it’s not as if I feel like I have to have sex in a relationship, but I’m not sure house parties are my thing. Last time I went, I walked in on someone by accident, and I would die of embarrassment if that happened to me.

I feel really awkward about all of this and don’t really know how to approach a girl or bring up the idea of having sex. There were a few events on during SHAG Week in my college that were about relationships, and it made me think that I want to get more involved with girls. I’m just a little unsure of where to start. I feel awkward talking to my friends about this as they seem so much more experienced than me, so I worry they will laugh at me.

How can I move past this block and start enjoying my college experience?

Dr West replies: It is such a lot of pressure to figure out a new set of friends, a new course, new living and travelling arrangements, a new drinking culture, and then, on top of that, we throw sex into the mix. Sex can be fantastic, but also very confusing, frustrating, or just out of reach for so many. Lots of people at this stage of life seem to have it all together, if the banter is to be listened to and believed. However, I think if that surface bravado is scratched, we find anxiety and vulnerability. The good news is: that is okay. It’s common, and we can break that silence by being more open about sex, judging others less, and working on our own personal development and growth.

The analogy I like to use is that sex is like driving. We don’t plonk teenagers in front of the wheel and tell them to drive. That would be a very anxiety-provoking situation, and they will probably harm themselves or someone else. We wouldn’t judge them; we would help them learn, give them guides, and understand that they are new to this, and that knowledge and comfort come with time, practice and support. However, when it comes to sex, we expect ourselves to be instantly good at it, and able to give pleasure. But that is despite not providing comprehensive sex education that includes porn literacy, and thus we are left to figure it all out by ourselves, in real time, and often informed by porn since it’s one of the more widely available forms of visual sex that people access. Men are expected to know about sex and initiate it, and women are slut-shamed for knowing about sex and what they like. This pressure means that lots of people are probably having unsatisfying sex, and sex that they might not choose to have if they were more connected with their sexuality and their pleasure.

Most people understand sex as something physical, and it is the most common way it is described in pop culture. Sweaty bodies, orgasms, sex toys, genitals, trembling legs and gripping hands all suggest that sex is an active body experience. But sex also has an emotional side, where we can enjoy deep connections with others, regardless of the relationship. We exchange energies, and sex can leave us feeling many emotions, from sad to happy, confused, joyful, and everything in between. We can also have sex because we feel lonely or insecure as well as turned on. Working to become aware of these reasons can help us have sex truly on our terms.

Being sex-positive doesn’t mean that you have to have lots of sex in all sorts of weird and wonderful ways — or even have sex at all. Sex-positivity means having a healthy attitude to sex, not judging others for what they choose to do, and exploring what sexual pleasure and sexual wellness means to you. You don’t have to have orgies or tons of orgasms; instead, you work to educate yourself on what you like, what sex means to you, the reasons why you want to have sex, and taking responsibility for contraception and sexual health checks. Learning how to communicate is an ongoing process that we need to be actively working on, alongside our understandings of consent and sexual violence.

Sex-positivity also suggests that, instead of pretending to know everything about sex, it’s okay to ask the other person what they are interested in, how they want to have sex, and share how you would like to explore. It’s okay not to know everything that you like — it is a learning process that often changes over time. Some research from Active*Consent shows that lots of people feel uncomfortable having sex in a hook-up situation (almost 60pc of single women and 40pc of single men) but think that everyone else is more comfortable. This leads to people feeling awkward about speaking up and doing things that they maybe don’t want to do because of this internalised peer pressure. Drunk sex is very often disappointing so quantity doesn’t always mean quality — try not to compare yourself to others.

Resources such as scarleteen.com, fumble.org.uk, and spunout.ie offer calm, LGBTQ+ inclusive sex education, with many articles written by young people about the realities of sex that they experience themselves as part of our modern world. Podcasts, books and Zoom workshops from sex educators will help you explore what sex might look like for you. You can get free STI checks delivered to your door from sh24.ie or find a clinic nearby.

You have a lifetime of sexual experiences ahead of you — empower yourself to embrace your body, your desire and your ongoing education.

Video of the Day

Dr West is a sex educator and host of the Glow West podcast, which focuses on sex. Send your questions to drwestanswersyourquestions@independent.ie. Dr West regrets she cannot answer questions privately