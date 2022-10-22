| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Asking for a friend: ‘All my college friends are drunkenly hooking up at house parties, but I don’t even know how to approach a girl. How do I learn about sex and dating?’

'Lots of people feel uncomfortable having sex in a hook-up situation' Expand

Close

'Lots of people feel uncomfortable having sex in a hook-up situation'

'Lots of people feel uncomfortable having sex in a hook-up situation'

'Lots of people feel uncomfortable having sex in a hook-up situation'

Caroline West

Q: I’m 18 and in my first year of college. I’ve gone to a few house parties, and it’s been fun so far but I am worried about dating and having sex. I don’t have a whole lot of experience but everyone else seems to be getting drunk and having sex at these parties. There’s a few girls I like, and it’s not as if I feel like I have to have sex in a relationship, but I’m not sure house parties are my thing. Last time I went, I walked in on someone by accident, and I would die of embarrassment if that happened to me.

I feel really awkward about all of this and don’t really know how to approach a girl or bring up the idea of having sex. There were a few events on during SHAG Week in my college that were about relationships, and it made me think that I want to get more involved with girls. I’m just a little unsure of where to start. I feel awkward talking to my friends about this as they seem so much more experienced than me, so I worry they will laugh at me.

Most Watched

Privacy