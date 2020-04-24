| 7.4°C Dublin

Ask the therapist: 'My husband has depression: I feel trapped & hate my life'

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Allison Keating

Q My husband suffers from depression and is on medication. We have three children all under 10. I appreciate that he has an illness but I believe that he is using it as an excuse to behave appallingly. He is selfish and self-centred and horrible to the kids and me. We are not a team. I do everything in the house and with the kids. It has got even worse since he was diagnosed as now I feel like I can't ask him to do anything. I hate my life but I feel like I can't leave as it will look awful. It will also throw us into poverty as he is the main breadwinner. I am trapped and I don't know what to do.

A The impact that depression has upon your husband is not the only fallout. In a painful irony, you may have a deep empathy and understanding for the sense of isolation, hopelessness and helplessness your husband feels.

The huge numbers of people experiencing depression are not reflective of the effect it has on the non-depressed partner or children. Thank you for writing in and I hope this opens up a space for you to explore how this has affected you.