Ask the therapist: 'My husband has depression: I feel trapped & hate my life'

Q My husband suffers from depression and is on medication. We have three children all under 10. I appreciate that he has an illness but I believe that he is using it as an excuse to behave appallingly. He is selfish and self-centred and horrible to the kids and me. We are not a team. I do everything in the house and with the kids. It has got even worse since he was diagnosed as now I feel like I can't ask him to do anything. I hate my life but I feel like I can't leave as it will look awful. It will also throw us into poverty as he is the main breadwinner. I am trapped and I don't know what to do.

A The impact that depression has upon your husband is not the only fallout. In a painful irony, you may have a deep empathy and understanding for the sense of isolation, hopelessness and helplessness your husband feels.

The huge numbers of people experiencing depression are not reflective of the effect it has on the non-depressed partner or children. Thank you for writing in and I hope this opens up a space for you to explore how this has affected you.

Starting with 'I hate my life', do you know when this happened for you? Was it gradual or was it a realisation one day? Timeline how long you have been feeling like this and when the feeling of being trapped surfaced.

Separate and explore the idea of how this would look like to anyone else if you left. Remember, you are the one who lives behind the closed door, the only one who knows what that it is like for your family. Is there someone's opinion you are specifically worried about? If so, why? Are they critical or judgemental of you? It is helpful to identify who you are worried about, that you feel you will appear bad in front of, as it is easy to generalise one person's voice to everyone.

When last did someone ask how you are? Being the strong one is often borne of necessity, and being strong doesn't make it any easier. Your situation is very restrictive on your physical and emotional resources, as your time will be disproportionately spread across your family's needs. Perhaps you wear a happier mask for the children with the intent of protecting them. This can lead to you withdrawing and not connecting with friends or supports as you are emotionally and physically exhausted. The physical side of depression can be deeply frustrating to the non-depressed partner as that load can be a heavy load to carry long-term, especially with a young family.

Resentment and anger build up if your grievances never get heard, acknowledged or sorted. When the needs of your significant other come first, yours can move to the bottom of the list.

It is not uncommon for the caregiver to experience anxiety, feelings of depression, loneliness and hopelessness as a result of carrying the household and emotional load and the loss of the husband you knew and love(d). Do you still love him? Have you gone for therapy on your own, as a couple or as a family?

As you know, living with someone who is depressed is very difficult for the whole family and for your relationship. A lack of connection may be felt if your husband experiences apathy, is withdrawn, or experiences bursts of anger. Depression doesn't just chip away at him, it can erode all the relationships within the family.

Creating boundaries with him is very important in terms of how he treats you and the children. Express directly to him what it feels like to live like this and how it is making you feel. Explain that you feel frustrated as his behaviour can feel self-centred and selfish, which you understand to be symptomatic of his depression, but your hope is to find new and healthier ways to express issues that need to be resolved, e.g. not feeling like a team, which is causing a major build-up of anger and resentment that is damaging the relationship.

Clearly and calmly let him know that this is something that needs to change and perhaps these boundaries and issues can be explored with the help of a professional. There is a point in a relationship when the damage becomes irrevocable. Only you know if this has occurred and what the next best steps are for you and your family.

You know all the basics, but they are worth re-establishing for yourself. Nourish yourself with good meals, get good-quality sleep, find something restorative for yourself like walking, running or yoga. Get support from family and friends and professionally, to let someone else share and hold this space for you.

Individual, couple, family or group therapy support are all really helpful. Self-validate how hard it has been for you, don't disregard or minimise your feelings or needs. Spend time figuring out where you are and where you hope to go.

Figure out what brings hope into your life and each and every day endeavour to bring that into your daily life. Write out two lists - one of what drains you and one for what nourishes you. Try and reduce what is on the draining list and increase what is on the energising list.

Mind your own mental and physical health. Research shows 54pc of partners experience depression if living with a depressed partner. Working on softening the communication, and dealing with unresolved issues can be a precarious thing to balance. There is no quick fix here, but by paying attention to how you are feeling it can help direct what are the next best steps to take.

