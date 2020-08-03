| 8.9°C Dublin

Ask the therapist: 'My brother thinks Mam prefers my kids to his'

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Adult sibling rivalry is often compounded by differing or preferential parenting within the siblings. File photo Expand

Allison Keating

Q I have always got on very well with my mother. I have an older brother and we both have kids now and live in the same area. Mam married again after my father died and moved to another part of the country and when she comes to visit, she prefers to stay with me. My brother is furious and says that it is affecting his kids' relationship with their granny and that she is showing favouritism and dragging a toxic dynamic into the next generation.

She does a lot of babysitting for me when she is here, but she does always visit my brother for dinner or lunch also. His wife has a big family and they do some babysitting for them, and my mum knows this, so I don't see what his problem is. We get on great otherwise and our kids are close. He says this is part of the problem as they are starting to notice that their granny seems to be more interested in my kids but I think this is all coming from him. I feel like he is asking me to intervene but I think it is up to my mam. We are all adults now and if she prefers to stay with me that's her decision, surely?

A Can I ask you to imagine this situation from the other way around? With your mum coming to visit you as you organise a nice lunch and or dinner and then for her to leave and to return to your brothers to stay over and maybe let them out for the evening? For your nephews and or nieces to have their granny there in the morning and to have the lovely experience of waking up in their pyjamas and having breakfast together. Family experiences are different to that of a friend or relative who just comes over for lunch. This is your mum and your brother; you are all family but not everyone's experiences are the same.