| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ask the therapist: 'I can't help thinking of my ex-boyfriend & how he lied'

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

File photo Expand

Close

File photo

File photo

Getty Images/Caiaimage

File photo

Allison Keating

Q I went through a terrible breakup and I am still struggling with it now. I went out with my ex boyfriend for over three years until he broke up with me almost two years ago. It was very unexpected and I was absolutely devastated when it happened. He did not really give any definitive reason at the time but made vague statements about us being different and wanting different things. Despite this he said that he loved me and that we just needed some time to work on ourselves and then we could work on our relationship. We had a bit of contact and then he said that I was too much and we needed to move on.

I later learned he had a new girlfriend all along. I spent the last year really focusing on myself and spending time doing things that I love. I have a new boyfriend who is amazing. I got an opportunity to move abroad with work and that has been great. I have an incredible family and wonderful friends.

The difficulty is that despite the fact I am happy and everything is going well, I frequently think of how my ex lied to me and treated me, and about his current girlfriend. Is this normal?