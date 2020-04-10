Ask the therapist: 'I can't help thinking of my ex-boyfriend & how he lied'

Q I went through a terrible breakup and I am still struggling with it now. I went out with my ex boyfriend for over three years until he broke up with me almost two years ago. It was very unexpected and I was absolutely devastated when it happened. He did not really give any definitive reason at the time but made vague statements about us being different and wanting different things. Despite this he said that he loved me and that we just needed some time to work on ourselves and then we could work on our relationship. We had a bit of contact and then he said that I was too much and we needed to move on.

I later learned he had a new girlfriend all along. I spent the last year really focusing on myself and spending time doing things that I love. I have a new boyfriend who is amazing. I got an opportunity to move abroad with work and that has been great. I have an incredible family and wonderful friends.

The difficulty is that despite the fact I am happy and everything is going well, I frequently think of how my ex lied to me and treated me, and about his current girlfriend. Is this normal?

A Time does not always heal all wounds. Feelings that are still present can often be pushed down as internal and external comments from others may tell you that you should have moved on. When you have been told that your emotions, or 'you', are 'too much', it seeps deep down into your psyche. It is the reaction of others and your own response that will frame your experience. It is incredibly difficult to get through painful experiences if you are shutting off the key messages your emotions are trying to convey to you through a biopsychosocial range of feelings.

Emotional shut-down is the result and can lead to an emotional numbing and disconnection with yourself. No wonder the feelings get stuck in rumination; they need somewhere to go.

As pain is often incorrectly considered time specific (from grief to the grief of relationship break-ups) this correlation leaves many unfortunately stuck in the habit of perpetual rumination as your brain tries to privately make logical sense of something that is not fitting properly. So, we add shame on top of the feelings of unfairness, disappointment, anger and sadness as you feel you 'should' be over this now.

Those feelings that need to be processed get quashed and minimised. Ruminating is a dark, lonely place where you try and 'solve' the problem, only to get stuck as you never get to understand how things worked out the way they did. The search for the answer that will make sense of another's behaviour becomes the problem. There are steps you can take to come out of emotional self-isolation. As Rumi said, 'the cure for the pain, is in the pain' - this, and only this, is how you will come through the other side.

Emotions that are asking to be acknowledged and heard, such as the uncomfortable sense of unfairness ('how could he have lied to me?'; 'why am I still stuck when he seems so unaffected?') is such a common and normal response as we all think people act as we would.

The disappointing truth is that people can lack the courage to be honest and can use others if they are not sure what they are doing themselves. This is immensely painful for you. It can feel like an extra rejection that they are getting on so well without you and that it may seem like you meant a lot less to them than they did to you. Acknowledge that this really hurt. By sitting with the pain of the feelings it dissolved hard, stuck emotions that need to be transformed, accepting them, is like an effervescent soluble tablet. The process is the cathartic healing part.

Firstly, he intentionally lied to you. It was his intent to deceive you. Breaking up is hard to do and it takes courage to be honest. The lies left you with hope, backed up with a plan of what he asked you to do, which was to work on yourself, which you did. I hope you have seen the strength that you had at that really tough time to go and do all that work on yourself. He broke your trust two years ago. The main problem with a break in trust is that it doesn't matter when it happened unless it is worked through, processed and healed. Otherwise the damage can continue into new relationships with yourself and others.

Amidst all the good in your life, what I hear is fear. Often fear strikes at the heart of happiness, especially when life is wonderful. There is a vulnerability to love and happiness as old wounds can resurface and niggle away in the background with thoughts like 'this is too good to be true.' Write your fears out. There are no guarantees in life, there is no certainty in love and rather than that being a negative, it is the ultimate sacrifice we make as we love wholeheartedly. You have connection and good people around you now; identify and notice what triggers your trust antennae being alerted. Breathe into the fear and ask if your fears are helpful or true right now. Broken trust is hard to heal, and it asks for faith rather than guarantees.

My suggestion is for you to break up with your break-up narrative. Identify and challenge beliefs that are no longer serving you. The truth in all these lies is that you did and do deserve better and I'm so glad that is how things are for you now.

Two great resources to watch are two TEDtalks by Guy Winch - 'How to fix a broken heart' and Brene Brown 'The power of vulnerability'.

