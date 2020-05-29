| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ask the therapist: I am so busy that I never eat well or exercise - I feel like a loser

Our resident therapist answers your queries about life and relationships

Covid-19 restrictions can take a toll on your mental health. PIC posed by models Expand

Close

Covid-19 restrictions can take a toll on your mental health. PIC posed by models

Covid-19 restrictions can take a toll on your mental health. PIC posed by models

Rafael Ben Ari

Covid-19 restrictions can take a toll on your mental health. PIC posed by models

Allison Keating

Q I used to be so fit and healthy and organised. Now I am completely overwhelmed, even when I shouldn't be. I have two children, aged two and eight, and I work about 15 hours a week - my husband works full-time and I am happy to take on the domestic and childrearing duties as I really enjoy it all. On paper, I should have all the time in the world to exercise and eat well, but I never do. I feel like I am always chasing my tail and half-doing everything. Can you give me some guidelines on becoming more disciplined and getting more out of my day?

A Let's just take a big inhale. OK, as you breathe out, can you please re-read what you wrote and ask yourself what would you say to your best friend if they just said this to you?

I'm going to ask you to pause for a second and let that sink in. I'm going to make an assumption that you would be much kinder and gentler with a friend. Are you a striver? Are you feeling the frustration that seems rife within pandemic perfectionism and pushy productivity?